WATCH: Michigan State's Tre Holloman Previews Ole Miss
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State junior guard Tre Holloman helped will his team to its win over New Mexico in the Round of 32, scoring 14 points while adding four assists and three steals.
The veteran stepped up in what was a tough battle for the 2-seeded Spartans and turned in his second straight game with 14 points.
Now, Holloman and his team will be looking to get over another obstacle in Ole Miss.
He previewed the upcoming matchup when he addressed the media on Tuesday. You can watch some of his availability:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media earlier in the day. Below is a transcript of his opening statement:
Izzo: "I guess the first thing is it's great to be in the Sweet 16. I mean, it really is. It's something that, even though we've done it a decent amount of times, I definitely don't take for granted. It's a privilege, and it means you've survived what a lot of people failed at.
"What I love most about the last game is, after the last game, it was players that said, 'We are practicing tomorrow, Coach.' And usually, we do give them Monday off, and we did practice. Film session, little more, but we went a decent amount of time to try to get some things done.
"I think, as you get to the Sweet 16, the fever starts. You kind of realize now that there's only 16 teams left. So, even though we got back late, we got right into Ole Miss. I know them from the Texas Tech days; they're very well-coached, tough. Coach [Chris] Beard is -- his teams are tougher than nails, and I felt like we weren't ready for that up in Minnesota. And that's surprising because I think we're usually a tough team.
"But I think we have a group of guys now that understand, we've played so many different styles, there's so many new coaches in our league, and yet this one creates some other problems. They're smaller, yet physical. They defend in a swarming way. They don't have a true, true post all the time, but they got a versatile guy in [Malik] Dia that can score it in a lot of different places.
"They dominated what I think is a good Iowa State team. They had them down 26 at one time, and they've beaten BYU, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee. I mean, they've beaten a lot of players. They got six guys in double figures, led by [Sean] Pedulla, who has more than 80 3s. [Jaylen] Murray is a lightning-quick guard, smaller guard. Forwards -- [Jaemyn] Brakefield, we actually recruited a little bit before he went to Duke. So, I know a little bit about him. And the team is shooting 49% from the 3 in the NCAA Tournament, which is incredible.
"So, we got our work out. It's a good team that I think has gotten better as the year's gone on. And they might not have finished quite as high because the league had so many good teams, and I really don't know who they played once or twice in that league, but I know that they'll be well-coached, well-prepared and have faced major competition all year long."
