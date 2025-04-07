MSU's Tre Holloman Lines Up Visits
The Michigan State men's basketball program took a hit when junior guard Tre Holloman entered the transfer portal last week, the first of three Spartan entries in the same day.
Since then, sophomore forward Xavier Booker has already found a new home in UCLA, but Holloman and redshirt freshman Gehrig Normand's destinations are to be determined.
But Holloman is a step closer to deciding on his next school.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Holloman has visits scheduled with North Carolina, NC State, Villanova and Baylor. Per Nakos, North Carolina "is viewed by some as the leader."
Holloman played three seasons at Michigan State and comes off a breakout year with the Spartans in which he made 19 starts while playing in all 37 contests. He averaged 9.1 points per game and 3.7 assists.
Ironically, Holloman's career game with the Spartans was against the Tar Heels when he dropped 19 points, dished out seven assists and stole the ball three times in Michigan State's overtime win over North Carolina in the third-place matchup of the Maui Invitational.
The veteran became a Spartan icon this season with his half-court buzzer beater to sink Maryland on the road and his defense of his seniors when he shoved two Michigan freshmen who were standing on the Spartans' midcourt logo during Michigan State's Senior Day tradition.
Holloman's final game this season ended on a crushing note, as his Spartans were bested by the No. 1 overall seed Auburn in the Elite Eight. He took the loss hard, as the junior was only able to manage 2 points while going 0-10 from the field.
"I wish I could have showed up big for my team today," Holloman said in despair. "I'm just sorry, man. I just feel like I left my team down."
That had been the first game since the Spartans' season opener against Monmouth that Holloman was unable to get a bucket to go down. He finished in double figures in 16 contests.
Holloman hails from Cretin-Derhim Hall High School (St. Paul, Minnesota), where he was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022. He was a four-star prospect.
