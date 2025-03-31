MSU Senior Akins Productive Despite Loss
The Michigan State Spartans NCAA Tournament journey has officially come to a close after a heartbreaking loss in the Elite Eight round to the Auburn Tigers. Regardless of the outcome, head coach Tom Izzo and the rest of his Spartan players shouldn't come back home with their heads hung low.
Despite the loss, MSU had a ton of players to celebrate this season. From new faces like Jase Richardson and Frankie Fidler stepping up in big moments to junior Jaxon Kohler being a defensive wall, the Spartans proved they deserved to get as far as they did.
One player that shined despite the loss was senior guard Jaden Akins. In what is likely his final game as a Spartan, Akins concluded his collegiate playing career on a high note, contributing greatly to the game before the last buzzer.
In 32 minutes of action for MSU, Akins recorded 15 points, which was the second highest among the team behind Kohler. Akins' 15 points came from six buckets, three of which were 3-pointers. He also collected three rebounds in the losing effort.
Akins was the backbone to this Spartans squad this season, leading the crew with the most average points per game as well as points scored all season. Growing right in front of Coach Izzo's eyes, Akins blossomed into a strong player for MSU down the stretch of his collegiate career.
The growth is exactly what NBA franchises are on the lookout for when the NBA Draft looms, an event that could include Akins, depending on how franchises view his production. Regardless of the outcome or involvement of Akins in the NBA Draft, the MSU senior has nothing to be ashamed of throughout his collegiate career.
It is blatantly obvious that Akins cared about this MSU basketball program, as he was very emotional when answering questions following the game. Akins even said that he doesn't know when the loss to Auburn won't sting, especially with it being fresh in his mind.
Akins learned, grew and carried himself with all qualities of a leader throughout his final season as a Spartan. The program will surely miss him next season.
