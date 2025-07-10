Expert Raises Doubts Regarding Spartans' Upcoming Season
The Michigan State Spartans have an uphill battle ahead of the 2025-'26 season after several key losses from last year's roster and a much better surrounding Big Ten conference. One college basketball expert feels the Spartans may not deliver the way they did, last year.
CBS Sports college basketball expert Jon Rothstein hopped on his weekly show, "Inside College Basketball Now" to discuss the Big Ten and what is in store for the Spartans for this upcoming season. To say the least, Rothstein raises some concerns about MSU and the number of losses it suffered.
"The Spartans do not return a double-figure scorer from last year's team that went all the way to the Elite Eight and lost to Auburn in the regional final," Rothstein said. "Jaden Akins is gone, Jase Richardson is gone, Tre Holloman has transferred to NC State.
" ... So what you're looking at if you're Tom Izzo is a nucleus of returning players with great promise. Jeremy Fears in the back court, Jaxon Kohler up front, who I think could go from Big Ten ancillary piece to all Big Ten player in '25-'26. And then you're also going to look at Coen Carr and Carson Cooper. Those four guys back represent the foundation for Michigan State this season."
The top teams that are being perceived around the Big Ten are Purdue, Michigan, and UCLA, three schools that either did a phenomenal job in the transfer portal this offseason or have a stacked roster of returners. Rothstein does not think MSU holds a candle to these rosters at the moment.
"But you're looking at Michigan State right now, as a team that does not seem, at least on paper entering the season, to be in the same conversation as a Purdue or a Michigan," Rothstein said. "Trey Fort from Samford coming over, and also Jordan Scott and Cam Ward -- two guys that Tom Izzo is going to have to rely on if he's going to be in a situation where Michigan State is again going to compete for a Big Ten regular season title."
Rothstein tabs MSU as the No. 5 team in the Big Ten in his preseason power rankings, a very similar spot to where it was regarded last year by most publications and experts. It seems the Spartans will have something to prove once again this year, looking to shock the rest of the conference.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on MSU's upcoming season WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.