MSU's Trey Fort Goes Nuclear at Moneyball Pro-Am
The Michigan State Spartans knew they got something special in junior transfer guard Trey Fort when they faced the Samford Bulldogs at the beginning of last season, but it is unlikely that anyone was expecting the type of scoring explosion that he flexed in Tuesday's Moneyball Pro-Am.
Fort took Holt High School by storm for Team Snipes this week as he dropped a game-high 53 points, the most of any player in the league so far this season. The next closest came from junior forward Coen Carr, who dropped 50 back in late June in his second game of the summer session.
Both Spartan stars possess the top five point totals in the entire league. It is telling what type of production that MSU will receive from Fort and Carr, hopefully becoming the one-two scoring punch that the Spartans need to become that next-level, national championship team.
Fort is now averaging the second-most points in the session at 37.7 per contest in three games played, right behind Carr, who sits at an insane 43.7 points per game. The defense is very limited in this league, but that does not take away from Fort's ability to put up big numbers.
The former Bulldog hit a league-high nine 3-pointers in Tuesday's game. It does not matter what type of defense is being played; making nine triples in one game is extremely impressive and a great sign for what Fort is holding for when the season gets going in early November.
Fort also showed his high-flying ability, which will pair nicely with Carr next season. He was seen crossing a defender in the corner and elevating for a two-handed jam that brought the house down. A ton of traction is building around the transfer who averaged 14.6 points last year at Samford.
If Fort can channel this same sort of scoring production to the Breslin Center and put together a handful of 20-plus point games, this Spartan team is going to be deadly in Big Ten play and beyond. More and more, Fort is looking like the No. 1 offensive option for next season.
Stay up to date with everything MSU basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give your thoughts on Fort's expectations WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.