MSU Transfer Trey Fort's Long Road to East Lansing
It's been a tough journey for Michigan State transfer sixth-year senior guard Trey Fort, a veteran who has played at a variety of levels and now will spend his final collegiate season in East Lansing.
Fort began his career at UT Martin, where he averaged just 7.3 minutes per game. He would then go down to the JUCO level, where he played two seasons, one with Copiah-Lincoln Community College and one with Howard College.
Fort then got his shot at a Power Four program, Mississippi State, but would suffer an injury that had him miss significant time. He returned for the Bulldogs' first-round matchup with Michigan State in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but that would be his final game with the program.
Fort then, of course, transferred to Samford, where he would play the Spartans again when he and the squad came to the Breslin.
It's been a long journey of ups and downs, but Fort makes sure to have a positive outlook.
"I don't even think it's a word for that one," he said. "But some -- if they were in my position -- they might say it was rocky, but honestly, I really feel like every situation I was in, it was a learning experience. Maybe it wasn't my time. I'm always looking for the good to come out of it -- a situation that made me tougher, a situation that made me mentally, physically, spiritually tougher.
"So, I just know what's for me is for me, and can't nobody stop that."
Now, Fort is back at the Power Four level, anticipated to be the starting shooting guard for the reigning Big Ten champions.
Perhaps Fort can end his career the right way, whether that be with a Big Ten ttile, a national title or both.
Fort averaged 14.6 points per game last season, shooting 37.9% from deep. He would earn All-Southern Second Team honors.
The veteran transfer could very well be Michigan State's leading scorer next season. Whether or not he is, his scoring and shooting ability will be crucial to the success of this team.
