Fort Gives Spartan Fans First Glimpse of His Talents
Michigan State senior transfer guard Trey Fort made his Moneyball Pro-Am debut on Tuesday night at Holt High School, roughly 20 minutes from East Lansing. Many Spartan fans were in attendance and got to see exactly what Fort is bringing to the table for the Spartans next season.
Fort made highlight play after highlight play in his first contest, a matchup between his team, Team Snipes, and Spartan senior center, Carson Cooper and Team Tri-Star Trust. Fort ripped off a 180-reverse dunk, a step-back fadeaway from the short corner, and showed his dribbling ability to get past defenders to the rim.
He finished the contest with 17 points.
We knew Fort had quite the scoring package after seeing his numbers of 14.6 points on 44.8% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, but witnessing it more recently is a huge confidence booster for the Spartans.
After transfer forward Kaleb Glenn suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon injury last week, the Spartans are going to be forced to receive even more scoring production from Fort than previously expected. It seems like he is ready to live up to that task as a deadly scorer this year.
Fort has had a long journey to get to where he is now. He's now with the fifth school of his collegiate career, but he tries to view it all with a positive mindset.
"I don't even think it's a word for that one," Fort said. "But some -- if they were in my position -- they might say it was rocky, but honestly, I really feel like every situation I was in, it was a learning experience. Maybe it wasn't my time. I'm always looking for the good to come out of it -- a situation that made me tougher, a situation that made me mentally, physically, spiritually tougher."
"So, I just know what's for me is for me, and can't nobody stop that."
The Spartans will kick off the 2025-26 season in early November. Their non-conference schedule features several marquee matchups with Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina. As Fort works throughout the summer, his game will only improve as he prepares to lead MSU to another standout season.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Fort WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.