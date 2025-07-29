JJ Redick Shares One Thing Bronny James Must Do to Make NBA Impact
The spotlight was on Bronny James to begin the 2024–25 season, his first in the NBA after the Los Angeles Lakers spent a second-round pick on the eldest son of their star forward LeBron James. The pair made history as the first father-son duo to play together in league history last October during the Lakers' season-opener. After that, however, Bronny got accustomed to splitting time between the G League and NBA, making sporadic appearances with the big club.
With that historic moment well behind him now, James is focused on development entering year two. For Los Angeles coach JJ Redick, James's conditioning is the No. 1 factor to unlocking his ultimate potential as a pro.
"The biggest thing for Bronny is that he has to get in elite shape," Redick said in an interview with ESPN. "That's the barrier of entry for him right now. And if he does that, I think he's got a chance to be a really fantastic player in the NBA."
This is, of course, an important aspect of any professional athlete's development, but James is still feeling the effects of the cardiac arrest he suffered two years ago, ahead of his single college season at USC. He believes it has impacted his immune system, causing him to miss time with illness—a hurdle for someone with the goal of getting into "elite shape."
"Anytime you have a situation like this, it takes some time for the body's collaborative immune system to build back up," Lakers trainer Mike Mancias said. "It's very normal to have even elite athletes experience this. But because of Bronny's age and condition, it [will happen] even faster."
James participated in Las Vegas summer league once again this year, putting up some up-and-down performances. He'll likely suit up for the South Bay Lakers again in the fall, though according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, he has his eyes on earning a role in Redick's rotation with the NBA club.