How Will Spartans Fare in First Big Ten Trip to L.A.?
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (18-2, 9-0) are continuing to be one of the best teams in the country this season as they extended their winning streak to 13 while staying undefeated in the Big Ten. They will face their toughest test of the season, traveling cross-country for the next two games.
The Spartans are leaving today, traveling to Souther California to take on two of the newest teams to join the Big Ten in the USC Trojans (12-8, 4-5) and UCLA Bruins (15-6, 6-4). It marks the lone West Coast trip for the Green and White, but crucial conference games, nonetheless.
On top of the time change adjustments that this group will have to make, they are facing two very talented teams from Los Angeles, California. Despite losing two of their last three, the Trojans have earned big wins over Illinois and Iowa. They did lose earlier this season to Saint Mary's, 71-36.
UCLA is a team that struggled to start the month of January against traditional Big Ten teams, losing four straight. It has now won four in-a-row and is one of the tougher teams to beat at home with a 10-1 record at Pauley Pavilion this season. Both teams are very strong on their home floors.
Throughout the year, we have seen a mixed bag of performances away from traditional Big Ten teams that hail from the Midwest and East Coast. The schedule has been set up so that each team will take a single two-game road trip to play a pair of new conference teams on the west side of the country.
The Spartans' rival, Michigan Wolverines, swept both the Trojans and Bruins earlier in the month while the Fighting Illini did the same to Oregon and the Washington Huskies. Michigan State hopes to replicate the performance that their in-state rival put together against the same teams.
Other teams have faltered as the Hawkeyes and Maryland Terrapins were both swept in their trips. The Wisconsin Badgers lost a costly game to the Bruins on the road, snapping their seven-game win streak at the time. Different teams have played different ways out West this year.
Michigan State will tip-off its Los Angeles trip on Saturday against the Trojans with a quick turnaround to play the red-hot Bruins on Tuesday. Both opponents will be giving the Spartans their best shot as they are the team to beat in the Big Ten right now.
