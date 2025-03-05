WATCH: MSU's Robyn Fralick Previews Big Ten Tournament
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State women's basketball finished the regular season ranked 24th in the Associated Press Top 25.
Despite this, because of a very stacked Big Ten conference, the Spartans are just a 6-seed in this year's Big Ten Tournament. Nonetheless, they have the ability to take down any team in the nation.
The Spartans are set to take on the winner of 11th-seeded Iowa and 14th-seeded Wisconsin on Thursday.
Michigan State coach Robyn Fralick previewed the conference tournament when she addressed the media on Tuesday.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Fralick's presser:
Q: What do you make of the draw? It's not an easy one.
Fralick: "I don't think there's any easy games in the Big Ten. I think going into the last game, there were so many scenarios. In fact, so many that I basically said, 'Don't tell me what any of them are.' All we got to focus on is: 'Let's play good against Minnesota." And then after that, there were still all of these possibilities. Whoever we end up playing, we know we're playing a good team. And at this point in the season, that's kind of the name of the game."
Q: If it is Iowa, how much do you expect Indianapolis to be a pretty big crowd for them?
Fralick: "Yeah, I mean, I think we'll see. They travel well. It's not that far. They have a great fanbase. So, that will add to the tournament atmosphere, for sure. I think that's something we're used to, though. I mean, all season long, whether we've been home or away, we've been playing with a crowd, which is -- I love that, I love that about our league, I love that about where women's basketball is right now."
Q: Do you look at this as 'We have four days to win a championship or do something special," or how do you approach it?
Fralick: "Well, I think there's a few things that go into tournament time that matter. And I shared this with our team. One of them is, you have to have a team that still really wants to play. It's a -- season expands a lot of time, and there still has to be a real enthusiasm. And we have that. I love that about our group. There's still a real enthusiasm about competing and playing. And then, I also think you have to be really good at what you're really good at. There's very little prep time, quick turnarounds. Teams, a lot of times, this will be our second time playing. We didn't -- with the new league -- we didn't play each other twice. So, there's got to be an ability to make some quick adjustments, but you've also got to be good at what you're good at. And there's so many fluid parts about the game that you have to be solid in. So, I think that's a bigger part of tournament time. There's not the same preparation time. So, you kind of got to own your identity."
