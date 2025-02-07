WATCH: Michigan State C Carson Cooper Reflects on West Coast Trip, Looks Ahead to Oregon
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 9 Michigan State comes off a heartbreaking loss against UCLA, despite having outrebounded the Bruins by 18.
One of the bright spots for the Spartans was junior forward Carson Cooper, who grabbed a game-high nine boards in a hefty 30 minutes on the court. It was his third-straight game with at least 21 minutes of playing time.
Cooper also logged 6 points, 4 having come from the free-throw line, where he was perfect.
The veteran big man addressed the media following Michigan State's practice on Thursday.
You can watch some of his availability below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo also spoke to reporters on Thursday. Below is a partial transcript from his media availability:
Q: How was the team's body language today?
Izzo: "It was fine. Guys, we lost two games. It's different travelling; it's not an excuse, just a different experience. And I thought the day of the USC game, we were about as ready to play as we can [be], and we probably played our worst game of the year. And give them some credit, give us some blame; we were not sharp, we did not rebound like we can, we gave up some things, we missed free throws. The next day, we bounced back and had a good practice, had a great gameplan and a great game, and you just can't turn the ball over 16 to 3. Not one against the press. And so, was it fatigue? Was it them? I don't think so because it wasn't against the press. So, I was disappointed in maybe how we played because I think we were good enough to win two. And, as we always are, we were good enough to lose two. And that's it, that's all it is. No surprises. I told you what I thought would win the league. So, it's move on to the next game. And we had a good, hard, long practice today. Yesterday, we had good, long, hard film sessions. I mean, they couldn't practice; we got in at 6, 7, whatever it was. So, they did a hell of a job, and I'm ready to go."
