MSU's Tom Izzo Gives Statement on Kaleb Glenn's Injury
Michigan State men's basketball confirmed the news that junior transfer wing Kaleb Glenn has suffered a torn patella tendon that will have him sit out for the entire 2025-26 season on Wednesday.
The program's press release revealed that Glenn will undergo surgery on his right knee on Thursday.
"I feel terrible for Kaleb and his family, but we will be with them throughout this process," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. "It's awful that this happened just a couple of weeks after he got here in East Lansing and was working out with the guys and getting to know them.
“In just a short time with us since he committed, we have really enjoyed having him and his family as part of our program. We’re going to do everything that we can to support him and get him back on the floor.”
Glenn transferred to Michigan State this spring after playing two seasons at Florida Atlantic. He averaged 12.6 points per game and 4.8 rebounds, and he shot 41% from beyond the arc last season.
He earned American Athletic Conference Second Team honors for his efforts.
Glenn was the first transfer to have committed to the Spartans this offseason. His addition initially gave them depth at small and power forward and was a potential situational starter.
He brought shooting success to a squad that was in desperate need of it.
Should Glenn redshirt, his addition would still be crucial going into the following season, as Michigan State will be losing its two projected starting big men, seniors Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, and perhaps even junior forward Coen Carr, who could develop into an NBA Draft prospect by next summer.
Izzo was also able to address needs in the backcourt, adding his likely starting shooting guard in Samford transfer senior Trey Fort and a likely backup point guard in Miami (FL) transfer sophomore Divine Ugochukwu.
The loss of Glenn will certainly shake things up for the Spartans after making an admirable offseason effort to build up depth after losing Jase Richardson, Jaden Akins, Tre Holloman, Frankie Fidler, Szymon Zapala, Xavier Booker and Gehrig Normand.
