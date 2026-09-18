What Commitment of 5-Star PG Pemberton Means for MSU Basketball

The future of Michigan State's backcourt just got even brighter.

MSU started off its 2027 recruiting class with a big-time addition, as five-star point guard Antonio Pemberton announced his commitment to the Spartans. The 6'1" Pemberton, who is from Hanover, Mass., is ranked No. 23 overall in his class on the 247Sports Composite , as well as fifth among point guards.

Five-star 2027 point guard Antonio Pemberton on his official visit to Michigan State | Antonio Pemberton via IG / Michigan State Basketbal

The decision from Pemberton comes on the heels of his official visit to East Lansing. He was in town during the program's annual "Grind Week," which seemed to have a particularly robust group of alumni this year. Pemberton ultimately is choosing MSU over Kansas, Tennessee, Creighton, Ohio State, Marquette, Boston College, UCLA, and plenty of other high-majors that had sent him offers.

Pemberton's rating of 0.9918 from 247Sports makes him the seventh-best recruit Michigan State has landed since at least 2003, and also the best pure point guard prospect. For reference, Jeremy Fears Jr. (0.9884) is 12th overall now, and incoming freshman Carlos Medlock Jr. (.9810) is 21st.

Immediate Impact of Pemberton's Commitment

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans Head Coach Tom Izzo answers questions during a press conference prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pemberton's offensive bag is really deep. He can create his own shot whenever he wants with an assortment of dribble moves and combos, has a nice mid-range jump shot, and his stepback is a lot deeper than most other point guards'.

His archetype as a player really isn't too different from Medlock's. It will be tough for Michigan State to replace Fears' abilities as a distributor, but it seems Tom Izzo (perhaps wisely) really isn't even going to try. Rather than try and force things with another pass-first point guard, MSU has positioned itself to have a pair of elite scorers playing point guard during the 2027-28 season.

Five-star point guard Antonio Pemberton on his official visit to Michigan State. | Antonio Pemberton via IG / Michigan State Basketbal

"Pemberton is a tough-shot taker and maker," wrote CBS Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein. "He loves his pull-up game, both from the mid-range and three, has good lift into his release, the type of natural fade that requires very little separation, and yet still soft touch on the rim.

"While he lacks overwhelming muscle mass, he can be physical off the bounce, and create space through initiating little bumps. He’s also tight with his handle, capable of stringing together multiple moves to shake his defender, and very proficient at changing speeds with hang dribbles."

What's Next in 2027 Class

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Pemberton is the first of probably a two- or three-person 2027 recruiting class for the Spartans. Izzo and Michigan State haven't needed to be as busy this cycle as they were with their four-person 2026 freshman class. This is largely because every single one of MSU's scholarship players for the coming '26-27 campaign will also be eligible for 2027-28 under the NCAA's new 5-in-5 eligibility system.

It's still wise to probably accept a few players from the high school ranks, though. Fears is probably going pro following this year --- Izzo probably doesn't seek out a point guard if he thinks otherwise --- and Coen Carr, Jordan Scott, Anton Bonke, and Jasiah Jervis all seem like players who could plausibly be NBA-bound if they have successful seasons this coming winter and spring.

Pemberton's Highlights