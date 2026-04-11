Two MSU Portal Center Options Commit to Other Schools

Some potential options for Michigan State basketball in the transfer portal are off the board.

On Saturday morning, two players that the Spartans had been rumored to be recruiting or at least talking to committed to different schools. New Mexico transfer Tomislav Buljan committed to Maryland , and then North Dakota State transfer Treyson Anderson also reportedly signed with Butler.

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, WA, USA; New Mexico Lobos forward Tomislav Buljan (10) runs the lane against Washington State Cougars forward Simon Hildebrandt (3) in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. | James Snook-Imagn Images

A report was released on Friday that indicated Buljan was in contact with the Spartans, and rumors had been circling a bit on Twitter/X for a few days about MSU's recruitment of Anderson.

Both players would have made some sense on the surface. Buljan averaged a double-double for UNM this season. Anderson faced Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament with NDSU; he would've been an underwhelming pickup for the Spartans' need for a starting center, but he still was getting high-major interest for a reason.

Target List Narrows

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Scratching Buljan and Anderson from the list of potential pickups puts two guys more into focus as top options for MSU right now.

Aiden Sherrell

Topping the list is Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell . He averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks for the Crimson Tide this season to help lead them to a Sweet Sixteen berth. Michigan State recruited Sherrell, who is from Detroit, coming out of high school.

The competition for a starting-level center from a Sweet Sixteen team is steep, though. A Field of 68 report from Jeff Goodman stated that Sherrell's asking price is about $4 million, but Sherrell made a since-deleted comment on Instagram disputing that figure.

Feb 14, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) shoots a three point shot against South Carolina at Coleman Coliseum. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On3 currently has Sherrell as the No. 13 overall transfer in the portal, as well as the fourth-best center. Indiana, Duke, Providence, LSU, and some others have been other names associated with Sherrell's transfer portal recruitment.

Michigan State should be making Sherrell its top priority. He can be the missing piece the Spartans need in their rotation that can take them from a second-weekend team to a Final Four one.

Samet Yigitoglu

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Southern Methodist University Mustangs center Samet Yigitoglu (24) reacts with guard Boopie Miller (2) in the first half at Spectrum Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Also emerging as an option is SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu . As the starting center on a Mustangs team that made the NCAA Tournament, he would also fill Michigan State's need there. Yigitoglu can't stretch the floor like Sherrell can, but is still productive at 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.

South Carolina seems to be the main competition here. Yigitoglu, who is 7-foot-2 and from Istanbul, Turkey, is ranked 35th overall in the portal by On3 and seventh among centers.