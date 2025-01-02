WATCH: Michigan State F Jaxon Kohler Talks Ohio State, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Jaxon Kohler has been a pleasant surprise for No. 18 Michigan State this season.
The junior forward has started 10 games for the Spartans and is leading the team in rebounding. In fact, he's one of the top rebounders in the Big Ten.
Kohler discussed Michigan State's upcoming meeting with Ohio State and more when he addressed the media on Wednesday.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's media availability on Wednesday:
Q: What concerns you about Ohio State?
"Well, they're playing really good. I mean, they just beat Kentucky by 20 and they're playing good. They lost a guard, and they've actually gotten a little better. The Mobley kid [John Mobley Jr.] is taking over for [Meechie] Johnson, and he shoots it a little better. They've got a great, great, great guard. That's what concerns me because he hurt us last year, and he's dynamite. And I think he's going to -- we match up good. And yet I think that will be the challenge for us -- keep the guards out of the paint and stop their 3-point shooting -- will be the challenge."
Q: How have they changed with Coach Jake Diebler?
Izzo: "I don't know if they've changed much. I mean, he's got his own style, I don't think they've changed much. They got a point guard [Bruce Thornton] that's got another year of experience. I mean, that's his third year. And he's very strong, he's very good, he's got experience. Now, the funny part is he's taking less shots this year than I think he took last year. He's taking 10 shots a game. For a superstar -- for a star, for sure -- that's about as minimal as you can get. So, if he's only taking 10 shots a game and he's averaging 17, 18 points, but he's kind of the straw that stirs the drink in a lot of ways. And kind of reminds me of Cassius [Winston]; he doesn't have to take a different body type, doesn't have to take a lot of shots to get a lot done."
