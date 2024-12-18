WATCH: Michigan State's Jaden Akins Speaks After Win Over Oakland
DETROIT, Mich. -- Michigan State came away victorious in its meeting with Oakland at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, conquering the Golden Grizzlies, 77-58.
Senior guard Jaden Akins continued to shine for the Spartans, turning in 16 points just a game after scoring 18 against Nebraska.
Akins has now finished in double figures in scoring in eight of Michigan State's 11 games so far this season. It's clear that he has been the veteran leader the Spartans have needed him to be this year, and Tuesday's contest just further proved that.
Akins addressed the media after Tuesday's game.
You can watch some of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "For the people down here -- I mean, there's part of me that hates this game, I've said it every year -- but you got to give Kampe credit, man. The time he's put in there, the job he's done, the different lineups he's had to play, the injuries he's going through. I thought the kid, No. 7, who's been out, [Isaiah] Jones, the other Jones, I mean, this team is going to be damn good, and that league, I think, is going to be really good. Now, we didn't come with the same defensive intensity the first half, and they caused some of it. I thought Jeremy Fears, of all the people, when you talk about a guy that has one basket and really not as many assists as normal -- four assists -- I thought he won us the game just because of the job he did on [DQ] Cole. And he asked for him at halftime, and I said, 'Sure.' And that was the difference in the game. We had some other guys that played pretty well. [Xavier] Booker, of course, came in. Jaxon [Kohler] gets another double-double, which was really big on his part. ... I can't thank our crowd enough, and hopefully Oakland's crowd too, but the number of people from Michigan State that showed up, that's why I play it, so people that never see us can see us. And a lot of times, those people don't get to get into Breslin, and I greatly appreciate it, the way they were."
