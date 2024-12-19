WATCH: Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler Speaks After Turning in Double-Double Against Oakland
DETROIT, Mich. -- Michigan State men's basketball eventually found the gear it has kicked into so often this season in the second half of its matchup with Oakland on Tuesday, ultimately defeating the Golden Grizzlies, 77-58.
As is often the case, a number of Spartans stood out, including junior forward Jaxon Kohler, who once again posted a double-double, recording 14 points and 10 rebounds.
He helped Michigan State out-rebound the Grizzlies by a whopping 20 boards (51 to 31), an area that served as a major factor in the Spartans' victory.
It was Kohler's second double-double in Michigan State's last three games. The veteran forward continues to be a tremendous bright spot and a player whose role will be crucial the rest of the way.
Kohler addressed the media after the Spartans' win on Tuesday.
You can watch part of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "For the people down here -- I mean, there's part of me that hates this game, I've said it every year -- but you got to give Kampe credit, man. The time he's put in there, the job he's done, the different lineups he's had to play, the injuries he's going through. I thought the kid, No. 7, who's been out, [Isaiah] Jones, the other Jones, I mean, this team is going to be damn good, and that league, I think, is going to be really good. Now, we didn't come with the same defensive intensity the first half, and they caused some of it. I thought Jeremy Fears, of all the people, when you talk about a guy that has one basket and really not as many assists as normal -- four assists -- I thought he won us the game just because of the job he did on [DQ] Cole. And he asked for him at halftime, and I said, 'Sure.' And that was the difference in the game. We had some other guys that played pretty well. [Xavier] Booker, of course, came in. Jaxon [Kohler] gets another double-double, which was really big on his part. ... I can't thank our crowd enough, and hopefully Oakland's crowd too, but the number of people from Michigan State that showed up, that's why I play it, so people that never see us can see us. And a lot of times, those people don't get to get into Breslin, and I greatly appreciate it, the way they were."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.