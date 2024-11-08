WATCH: Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. Talks Win Against Niagara, Looks Ahead to Kansas
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has done a tremendous job running the floor through this early stage of the season.
Fears has pushed the tempo and in each of the Spartans' first two games, finished with eight assists.
After missing most of last year and now being in just his second season with the team, Fears has embraced his role as a starter and so far, has excelled as the Spartans' primary floor general.
Fears addressed the media after Michigan State's win over Niagara on Thursday.
You can watch some of his availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement from his postgame presser:
Izzo: "I thought we were really average the first couple of minutes. Give them credit, they made those three 3s right in a row. And then, it was a strange first half. We missed five dead-nut layups. Jeremy [Fears Jr.], Frankie [Fidler] missed two ... Carson [Cooper] missed one and Jase [Richardson] missed one. And I mean, layup layups. And you look at that, you say, 'Big deal,' but that's 10 points, and, really, probably would have given us a bigger lead at halftime. I was impressed with them early. I thought they were better than the team we played the other day as far as matchups for us. We had to play Book [Xavier Booker] and a little bit [of] Jaxon [Kohler] on their 4-man, who was a 6-5, 6-4 guard that could take it to the rack. So, that was good practice for what's coming up next, and I thought that was good. We didn't turn the ball over much. We had two late in the game. Got to the free-throw line. I think another big stat was 16 offensive rebounds, but getting 21 points off those rebounds. Fast break is getting better and better. Shooting was -- still missed some good shots, but it's starting to creep forward. And 20 assists out of 35 baskets isn't as many, but we had a lot of driving things and layups that you don't get an assist on. We rebounded pretty well, the second half, I thought we played pretty well."
