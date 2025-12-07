What Duke HC Jon Scheyer Said Following Team's Victory over MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Duke head coach Jon Scheyer knows how hard it is to win a road game in college basketball, especially since every fanbase is going to give its best shot at the Blue Devils.

The Breslin Center was in full force on Saturday, but No. 4 Duke weathered that storm in the final minutes. It made more plays than seventh-ranked Michigan State down the stretch, and the Blue Devils left East Lansing with a 66-60 victory .

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks to the media following a 66-60 victory over the Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"That was a big-time basketball game," Scheyer said during his opening statement. "I'm still catching my breath. I just want to start off by saying how much respect our program, how much respect me, personally, have for Tom Izzo and his program. This is as good of an atmosphere as you're gonna get."

Spartan Nation captured the entirety of Scheyer's postgame press conference and has provided a video down below.

Watch Duke's Jon Scheyer here:

More on Scheyer, Duke, MSU

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo shakes hands with Duke head coach Jon Scheyer after 66-60 loss at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday's game was a "big-time basketball game," just as Scheyer said. The loss is certainly disappointing for MSU, but losing a tight game to perhaps the biggest brand in college basketball right now has to make it somewhat palatable.

It looked like the Spartans had a greater amount of control of the game for much of the second half, but the Blue Devils ended the game on an 18-9 run. The six-point difference at the end was the largest lead for either team all game. All game, these two teams were within two possessions of one another --- Duke just happened to land the final punch.

"I thought our guys handled it [the road atmosphere] pretty well, for being on the road with a top-10 team, and they have a great group, and they're tough, and they're together," Scheyer said. "I think some of the experiences we've had, playing at Tennessee in the exhibition game, playing at Army, some of these other games, I thought that prepared us a little bit better."

Saturday's victory over MSU was the Blue Devils' fourth Quad 1 victory on the young season, and that excludes the Tennessee game that Scheyer referenced, which would be a fifth if it counted.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing is an inevitability in college basketball. It's OK to acknowledge that it stings that Michigan State allowed Saturday's game to slip away towards the end, but Duke is Duke. If the Blue Devils lost, there would be a lot of disappointment there, too.

Both of these teams expect to win every game they play. When two alpha programs face off, though, one is going to be let down by the result. This time, it happened to be Michigan State.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, meets with Duke's head coach Jon Scheyer before the game on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images