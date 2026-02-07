How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Big Game vs. Illinois

Michigan State is getting one of the toughest games on its schedule at a tough time.

The 10th-ranked Spartans have lost two in a row and now know they will be without key role player Divine Ugochukwu for the remainder of the season due to a broken bone in his foot. Next up is No. 5 Illinois, which enters East Lansing on a 12-game win streak that has included victories at Purdue and at Nebraska.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

These two programs played a pair of highly entertaining games last season. MSU held on for an 80-78 victory in East Lansing and then overcame a 16-point deficit during a 79-65 win in Champaign later on in the season. Tom Izzo surpassed Bobby Knight for the most conference wins in Big Ten history with the second of those two games.

Izzo and Illinois' Brad Underwood both run two of the Big Ten's best programs now. Here's how you can watch this top-10 face-off:

TV Info

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play); Steve Smith (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler dribbles and looks to pass during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 83 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

More on Illinois, Saturday's Matchup

Dec 9, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

What makes Illinois so dangerous, and potentially deadly, is its unique blend of size and shooting. KenPom says the Fighting Illini have the tallest roster in the country. Nobody who sees truly significant minutes for Illinois is shorter than 6-foot-6.

As a team, Illinois ranks 69th nationally in three-point percentage at 36.1%. Going off that stat, this isn't the greatest three-point shooting MSU has faced, but the challenge the Illini present is that everyone who sees the court for them is at least capable of shooting the three and has to be defended out there.

Leading the way for Illinois is Keaton Wagler, a true freshman who has played several tax brackets above his initial three-star rating. Wagler is a real candidate to be the Big Ten Player of the Year, averaging 17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Eyes need to be on him at all times at the three-point arc; he's made 44.4% of his shots from deep this season.

Illinois is in its ninth year led by Brad Underwood, who is 5-8 against the Spartans and Izzo. The Fighting Illini are a lock to make the NCAA Tournament for a sixth consecutive season (it would be seven, were the 2020 tourney not canceled).

Jan 29, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) looks to pass as he is guarded by Washington Huskies guard Wesley Yates III (9) during the second half at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

