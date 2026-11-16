MSU's Izzo Shares Injury Update on Jordan Scott Pre-Tennessee

EAST LANSING — There is a chance that No. 2 Michigan State doesn't have one of its best players for its next game.

On Monday, MSU head coach Tom Izzo shared a key update on Jordan Scott's status for the upcoming game at No. 14 Tennessee on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2). Scott suffered a "stinger" in his shoulder during the Spartans' 106-72 victory over Northern Iowa this past Friday. There is a good chance Scott can go at Rocky Top, but don't be surprised if he can't play, either.

"It's nothing really bad, not severe, but to come back in a couple days is probably maybe 60/40 or 70/30," Izzo said. "It feels like he can go, but whether he can go, we'll see."

Impact of Scott Playing or Not Playing

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott is introduced as a starter before a game against Northern Iowa at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Just how available Scott is -- whether that be in a normal role, on a pitch count, or unavailable -- will have a big impact on Tuesday's top-15 matchup. Scott has been Michigan State's second-best player up to this point, only behind National Player of the Year candidate (maybe frontrunner?) Jeremy Fears Jr.

Scott is averaging 9.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game so far. His per-game numbers are up in all five major statistical categories compared to last season. The impact is particularly felt on the defensive end, where Scott has the length and lateral quickness to match up against positions 1-4. His game against then-No. 2 Duke last Tuesday was one of the best defensive performances in MSU basketball history, notching six blocks and two steals.

Defense Needed in Matchup

The Spartans need all the defense they can get in this game. Tennessee's team is nearly entirely different from last year's squad that made the Elite Eight, but offense seemed to be the name of the game for head coach Rick Barnes in the transfer portal.

He went and got Juke Harris, who averaged 21.4 points per game at Wake Forest last year. Current leading scorer Terrence Hill Jr. averaged 15.0 points per game at VCU a season ago. Dai Dai Ames averaged 16.9 points per game at Cal. Jalen Haralson, somebody Izzo once recruited, averaged 16.2 points per game at Notre Dame as a freshman.

Barnes is considered a defensive-minded coach, much like Izzo, but the Volunteers seem to have a different strategy this year. Tennessee also seems to be very backcourt-oriented this year, much like the Spartans. UT also has some larger guards or wings who can play the two or the three at 6'7" or 6'8", which is a tough matchup that Michigan State needs Scott to counter.