Ranking the Big Ten Stadiums by Capacity

With the new schools being added to the Big Ten next year, let's see where Spartan Stadium lands.

Luke Joseph

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith leaves the file after the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith leaves the file after the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA
Next season will be the first with UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington in the Big Ten. This is big for the Big Ten as now teams will travel west for road games. Michigan State will not only play in-state rival Michigan, but now, it will also play in Eugene, Oregon to play the Ducks.

As the new schools come into the conference, let's take a look at how the Big Ten's stadiums now stack up in terms of seating capacity. Unlike with the additions of Maryland and Rutgers, the new four schools all have relatively bigger stadiums, and three of the four have a pretty high draw any given Saturday. 

18. Ryan Field

Team: Northwestern Wildcats 

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Capacity: 47,130 (will be 35,000 after renovations)

Year built: 1926

17. Huntington Bank Stadium

Team: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Capacity: 50,805

Year built: 2009

Record attendance: 54,147 (2015 vs. TCU)

16. SECU Stadium

Team: Maryland Terrapins 

Location: College Park, Maryland

Capacity: 51,802

Year built: 1950

Record attendance: 58,973 (1975 vs. Penn State)

15. SHI Stadium

Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Capacity: 52,454

Year built: 1994

Record attendance: 55,676 (2022 vs. Penn State)

Surface: Turf

14. Memorial Stadium

Team: Indiana Hoosiers

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Capacity: 52,626

Year built: 1960

Record attendance: 56,223 (1969 vs. Purdue)

13. Autzen Stadium

Team: Oregon Ducks 

Location: Eugene, Oregon

Capacity: 54,000

Year built: 1927

Record attendance: 60,055 (2011 vs. Arizona State)

12. Memorial Stadium

Team: Illinois Fighting Illini

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Capacity: 60,670

Year built: 1923

Record attendance: 78,297 (1984 vs. Missouri)

11. Ross-Ade Stadium

Team: Purdue Boilermakers

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Capacity: 61,441

Year built: 1924

Record attendance: 71,629 (1980 vs. Indiana)

10. Kinnick Stadium

Team: Iowa Hawkeyes

Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Capacity: 69,250

Year built: 1929

9. Husky Stadium

Team: Washington Huskies

Location: Seattle, Washington

Capacity: 70,083

Year built: 1920

8. Spartan Stadium

Team: Michigan State Spartans

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Capacity: 75,005

Year built: 1923

Record attendance: 80,401 (1990 vs. Notre Dame)

7. Camp Randall Stadium

Team: Wisconsin Badgers

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Capacity: 75,822

Year built: 1895 (1917)

Record attendance: 83,184 (2005 vs. Iowa)

Surface: Turf

6. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Team: USC Trojans 

Location: Los Angeles, California

Capacity: 77,500

Year built: 1923

Record attendance: 134,254 (1963, Billy Graham)

5. Memorial Stadium

Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Capacity: 90,000

Year built: 1923

Record attendance: 92,003 (Women’s volleyball, 2023)

4. Rose Bowl Stadium

Team: UCLA Bruins

Location: Pasadena, California

Capacity: 92,542

Year built: 1922

Record attendance: 106,689 (1973 Rose Bowl Game)

3. Ohio Stadium

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Capacity: 102,780

Year built: 1922

Record attendance: 110,045 (2016 vs. Michigan)

2. Beaver Stadium 

Team: Penn State Nittany Lions 

Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

Capacity: 106,572

Year built: 1959

Record attendance: 110,889 (2018 vs. Ohio State)

1. Michigan Stadium

Team: Michigan Wolverines 

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Capacity: 107,601

Year built: 1927

Record attendance: 115,109 (2013 vs. Notre Dame)

