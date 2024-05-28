Ranking the Big Ten Stadiums by Capacity
Next season will be the first with UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington in the Big Ten. This is big for the Big Ten as now teams will travel west for road games. Michigan State will not only play in-state rival Michigan, but now, it will also play in Eugene, Oregon to play the Ducks.
As the new schools come into the conference, let's take a look at how the Big Ten's stadiums now stack up in terms of seating capacity. Unlike with the additions of Maryland and Rutgers, the new four schools all have relatively bigger stadiums, and three of the four have a pretty high draw any given Saturday.
18. Ryan Field
Team: Northwestern Wildcats
Location: Evanston, Illinois
Capacity: 47,130 (will be 35,000 after renovations)
Year built: 1926
17. Huntington Bank Stadium
Team: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Capacity: 50,805
Year built: 2009
Record attendance: 54,147 (2015 vs. TCU)
16. SECU Stadium
Team: Maryland Terrapins
Location: College Park, Maryland
Capacity: 51,802
Year built: 1950
Record attendance: 58,973 (1975 vs. Penn State)
15. SHI Stadium
Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
Capacity: 52,454
Year built: 1994
Record attendance: 55,676 (2022 vs. Penn State)
Surface: Turf
14. Memorial Stadium
Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Location: Bloomington, Indiana
Capacity: 52,626
Year built: 1960
Record attendance: 56,223 (1969 vs. Purdue)
13. Autzen Stadium
Team: Oregon Ducks
Location: Eugene, Oregon
Capacity: 54,000
Year built: 1927
Record attendance: 60,055 (2011 vs. Arizona State)
12. Memorial Stadium
Team: Illinois Fighting Illini
Location: Champaign, Illinois
Capacity: 60,670
Year built: 1923
Record attendance: 78,297 (1984 vs. Missouri)
11. Ross-Ade Stadium
Team: Purdue Boilermakers
Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
Capacity: 61,441
Year built: 1924
Record attendance: 71,629 (1980 vs. Indiana)
10. Kinnick Stadium
Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Location: Iowa City, Iowa
Capacity: 69,250
Year built: 1929
9. Husky Stadium
Team: Washington Huskies
Location: Seattle, Washington
Capacity: 70,083
Year built: 1920
8. Spartan Stadium
Team: Michigan State Spartans
Location: East Lansing, Michigan
Capacity: 75,005
Year built: 1923
Record attendance: 80,401 (1990 vs. Notre Dame)
7. Camp Randall Stadium
Team: Wisconsin Badgers
Location: Madison, Wisconsin
Capacity: 75,822
Year built: 1895 (1917)
Record attendance: 83,184 (2005 vs. Iowa)
Surface: Turf
6. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Team: USC Trojans
Location: Los Angeles, California
Capacity: 77,500
Year built: 1923
Record attendance: 134,254 (1963, Billy Graham)
5. Memorial Stadium
Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Capacity: 90,000
Year built: 1923
Record attendance: 92,003 (Women’s volleyball, 2023)
4. Rose Bowl Stadium
Team: UCLA Bruins
Location: Pasadena, California
Capacity: 92,542
Year built: 1922
Record attendance: 106,689 (1973 Rose Bowl Game)
3. Ohio Stadium
Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Location: Columbus, Ohio
Capacity: 102,780
Year built: 1922
Record attendance: 110,045 (2016 vs. Michigan)
2. Beaver Stadium
Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
Capacity: 106,572
Year built: 1959
Record attendance: 110,889 (2018 vs. Ohio State)
1. Michigan Stadium
Team: Michigan Wolverines
Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Capacity: 107,601
Year built: 1927
Record attendance: 115,109 (2013 vs. Notre Dame)
