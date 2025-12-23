Biggest Remaining Openings for MSU, Fitzgerald to Fill

Names are starting to come on for Pat Fitzgerald's coaching staff at Michigan State.

The Spartans have all three of their coordinators set. Nick Sheridan will be MSU's offensive coordinator, Joe Rossi will remain as defensive coordinator, and LeVar Woods will be the special teams coordinator.

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi runs to the locker room before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some other key assistant on-field roles have also been filled. On offense, Courtney Hawkins and Brian Wozniak will be retained as wide receivers and tight ends coach, respectively. There is a chance Sheridan coaches quarterbacks, too, as he has done at previous stops.

On defense, hires have been made with Max Bullough as linebackers coach, Winston DeLattiboudere III as defensive line coach, and the retention of James Adams as safeties coach. There is also a report that Michigan State is targeting Hank Poteat for a job coaching in the defensive backfield, but a source told Spartan Nation that this is not a done deal yet.

There are still some key spots for Fitzgerald to fill in before his staff is complete. Here are those spots, and a name or two who would make some sense for those.

Offense

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan with quarterback Ty Simpson (15) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive Line Coach

Perhaps the biggest vacancy remaining is the offensive line coach. Michigan State's offensive line has struggled for far too long now, and Fitzgerald is going to hope that whoever he hires turns things around.

This past season, MSU allowed 37 sacks in 12 games. That was 3.08 sacks allowed per contest, which ranked 123rd in the FBS. Michigan State had not one, but two quarterbacks ranked in the top 10 of the Big Ten in sacks taken, with Aidan Chiles finishing sixth (21 times) and Alessio Milivojevic tied for 10th (16 times).

The biggest name the Spartans would have a realistic shot at is Adam Cushing, who is currently the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Texas A&M. He and Fitzgerald were on the Northwestern staff together for 15 years, with Cushing being the Wildcats' offensive line coach for a decade.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Running Backs Coach

Departing running backs coach Keith Bhonapha is set to take on a new job at Cal. Michigan State's top returning running back is Brandon Tullis, who was behind Makhi Frazier and Elijah Tau-Tolliver. Frazier is planning on entering the portal, while Tau-Tolliver is out of eligibility.

There has not seemed to be too much smoke about who might fill the position, but one name I think would make a lot of sense is current Minnesota running backs coach Jayden Everett. He was the Central Michigan RBs coach from 2017-18 and was a running backs assistant at Michigan in 2024.

Defense

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi watches during warmups before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is only one main role still available for MSU, which lies in the secondary. Poteat still might end up receiving the job, but it's fair to still do some due dilligence.

Cornerbacks or Secondary Coach

Not every college football team uses the same labels for who coaches corners and safeties, so the final addition to Michigan State's staff could receive a few different titles.

Blue Adams, who was MSU's secondary coach for the past two seasons, has taken a new job at Florida State. It seems like Poteat is set to take over, but nothing is final just yet, it appears.

Michigan State football coach Pat Fitzgerald, right, shakes hands with Greg Williams, left, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's coaching staff so far when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW