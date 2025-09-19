Breaking Down Michigan State’s Top Offensive Leaders So Far
The Michigan State Spartans have been solid on the offensive side of the football this season.
MSU has posted 40-point games in back-to-back contests, which is encouraging, considering the Spartans did not score 30 points in a single game last season.
The Spartans may get into a shootout this weekend against USC, as the Trojans are arguably the best offense in college football. Can Jonathan Smith’s group keep up with Lincoln Riley’s?
MSU must be better at scoring the football this season when Big Ten play begins, or it will be in trouble as far as bowl eligibility is concerned.
Regardless, who have been the Spartans’ top performers on that side of the ball this season?
Let’s break down MSU’s offensive leaders.
Passing: Aidan Chiles - 71.6/656/6
It goes without saying that Chiles has had an excellent season leading the Spartans from under center.
Chiles is putting far fewer balls in harm’s way. According to Pro Football Focus, his turnover-worthy play percentage has dropped from 5.1 to 3.0.
The Spartans need Chiles to keep this positive momentum going as MSU travels west to face USC, as he may need to keep up with the Trojans’ QB Jayden Maiava, who has been one of the best in the Big Ten. The team goes as far as Chiles will lead it.
Rushing: Makhi Frazier 43/206/2
Frazier’s status for the USC game is up in the air, but he has been impressive for the Spartans through the first three games of the season.
MSU did not know who its starting running back would be for much of the offseason, but Frazier separated himself late in fall camp and took control of the job. While Smith still uses other backs, it is clear he has leaned on Frazier.
Spartan fans hope Frazier can get healthy and return to the field to power MSU’s improved run game. He has become a positive contributor to this Spartan team, and fans want to see more.
Receiving: Nick Marsh 16/194/3
If Marsh keeps this up (and plays Saturday), he will catch 64 passes for 776 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Marsh is obviously Chiles’ favorite target in the passing game, and he makes things happen whenever the ball is in his hands. He left last weekend’s game with an injury and did not return.
MSU fans hope Marsh can go against the Trojans. If he does, the Spartans will be much better off going through the air.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's offense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.