Elijah Tau-Tolliver Emerges as MSU’s Bright Spot After PSU Loss

MSU had a rough game against Penn State, but they at least had a few players shine, and one of them was Elijah Tau-Tolliver.

Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver celebrates his touchdown against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver celebrates his touchdown against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Michigan State Spartans are officially out of chances to turn the 2025 season around after their rough loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions, the final score being 28-10.

While fans are becoming apathetic because of the loss, and many assume a complete reset will need to take place for the team to enter elite territory again, there are still some good players left on MSU's roster.

MSU, Joe Rossiu
Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, center, works with the linebackers before the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the brightest examples, especially after Penn State, is Elijah Tau-Tolliver, a Freshman who handled a massive workload and was one of the few working pieces in the team’s offense.

What Elijah Tau-Tolliver Did Well Against Penn State

MSU, Elijah Tau-Tolliver
Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver runs for a touchdown against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • If Tau-Tolliver is to continue being a key player with the Spartans, then he needs to keep on doing a lot of his work well, specifically what he was able to pull off in the quality of his game.
  • After all, he only had six carries to work with across the full game, yet he was able to squeeze out 79 yards and a score, about an astonishing 13 yards per carry.
Elijah Tau-Tolliver, MS
Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver runs the ball against Penn State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • He also caught the ball eight times for 73 yards, taking much more than half of the team's receiving yards and nearly half of the receptions.
  • His quality, especially with how young he is, has been a huge bright spot for the Spartans, and even though fans don't have much to look forward to now with the team's state, he is providing promise for years in the future.
MSU,
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver (4) runs the ball against Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • Tau-Tolliver also had to deal with immense offensive line struggles, in which his quarterback was sacked five times and pressured on 21 occasions.
  • If he performed so well with such low-quality O-Line play, then he can only get better as the line gets better, but he, of course, is not perfect and still has some glaring issues.

What Needs To Change With Elijah Tau-Tolliver

MSU,
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver (4) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • Tau-Tolliver's biggest issues all surround discipline, where he has drawn multiple penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct against separate teams.
  • Whether it be against the Michigan Wolverines, the Nittany Lions, or any other team, such penalties cannot continue to take place.
MSU,
Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver runs for a gain against Western Michigan during the fourth quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • If he cannot clean those up, then the team will only suffer more than it already has been, but hopefully, said issues can be sorted out by next season when the team enters the year with a clean slate.
MSU,
Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver runs for a touchdown against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elijah Tau-Tolliver has immense potential as evidenced by his play against the Nittany Lions, and he is hope amongst the bleak, so if he can keep what's good and get rid of his penalty issues, then MSU has something really special for the foreseeable future.

