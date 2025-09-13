3 Most Important Defensive Spartans vs. YSU
The Michigan State Spartans are taking on the Youngstown State Penguins this afternoon, hoping to go to 3-0 on the young season.
MSU was 3-0 after a dismantling of Prairie View A&M last season, but things started to fall off the rails after that point. MSU went just 2-7 the rest of the way out to miss a bowl game for the third consecutive season.
However, something feels different about this Spartan team. Jonathan Smith’s squad just defeated Boston College in double overtime, thanks to an excellent performance from quarterback Aidan Chiles.
The defense did not particularly play well in that game, allowing 40 points and struggling to pressure BC’s quarterback Dylan Lonergan. Smith, Joe Rossi, and the rest of the Spartans' defensive staff want to see more out of that unit moving forward.
As MSU looks to take care of business against an FCS opponent, it will lean on the defense to make it happen. Who are the most important players on that side of the ball for this contest?
Let’s break down three Spartans who fit the bill.
Linebacker Wayne Matthews III
Penguins’ quarterback Beau Brungard is one of the best running QBs in the FCS, already accounting for 400 yards and six touchdowns. Matthews will be tasked with slowing him down.
Matthews, a linebacker with impressive lateral quickness and coverage ability, thrives in games like this. He should be able to spy Brungard well and stop him from having big gains on the ground.
If Matthews and the MSU defense can slow Brungard down and make him a pocket passer, they should have no trouble with the Penguins.
Defensive lineman Grady Kelly
For similar reasons, Kelly will be an important player in this game.
MSU needs Kelly to create interior pressure and send Brungard into Matthews’ and the rest of the Spartan linebackers’ arms. He has done a solid job of pushing the pocket this season, and he should be able to continue that against YSU.
If the Spartan defensive line, led by Kelly, can create pressure, it should be a long day for Brungard and the Penguins.
Safety Armorion Smith
MSU does not need to rush Nikai Martinez back for this matchup with YSU, and Smith allows them to let the UCF transfer rest another week for the USC game.
Smith has played well in place of Martinez, totaling nine tackles and making plays in the run game. Safety is one of the Spartans’ deepest position groups.
MSU will lean on Smith to keep making plays, and he should make plenty against the Penguins.
