Should Spartans Be Worried About Other Schools Poaching Top Talent?
The Michigan State Spartans are one of the premier programs in all of college football, but are they willing to shell out the big bucks to keep their top talent? With how the current college football landscape is panning out, Michigan State may be in jeopardy of losing its present and future talent.
Earlier this week, multiple players around college football made headlines with their NIL contract wishes, ultimately entering the transfer portal because they were either unsatisfied with their original offer or another bigger and better school has offered them much more money.
Former Tennessee Volunteers star freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava recently held out from the team's spring practice as he was looking to re-negotiate his NIL deal with the program. He would quickly be removed from the team and will reportedly be going to UCLA, where he seemingly will be more satisfied.
Syracuse star wide receiver Trebor Pena also recently entered the portal because he was being offered a considerably larger sum of money from other powerhouse schools, figures that the Orange simply could not match. This is a lingering issue that could bite the Spartans in the backside.
Hypothetically, if Spartan sophomore star receiver Nick Marsh has an All-Big Ten First Team season with double-digit touchdowns and over 1,000 yards receiving this season, what is stopping schools like Alabama, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and others from offering Marsh upwards of $1 million?
There are one of two options the Spartans can choose from to retain their top receiver. No. 1 would be to match whatever the highest offers would be or No. 2, build a culture and successful program that is strong enough to make Marsh want to stay for another year, no matter the NIL number.
Marsh is just an example because of his tremendously high ceiling and elite talent. There could be several other Spartan players that could even be offered more money during the current spring practice schedule, motivating them to head elsewhere before Week 1 begins in August.
In the current world of college sports, players are consistently on a one-year contract. The Spartans and all other programs are re-recruiting their players each offseason, giving out copious amounts of money to keep their best players. It would not be shocking if MSU was snubbed of certain talent.
