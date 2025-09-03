EXCLUSIVE: Jeremiah Coleman Talks Michigan State Visit
The Michigan State Spartans have hosted many different players to start their college season as they kick their season off on Friday instead of Saturday, which limited the amount of personal visitors that they could have on campus instead of the visitors that they would hope to get to start the season simply due to the fact that a lot of these high school players are already playing their high school seasons.
One of the players who opted to visit with them is Jeremiah Coleman, who is one of the better running backs in the state and has started to pick up some traction in the 2027 recruiting class. Coleman went on a bit of a quick turnaround as he visited the Spartans on Friday night before visiting their rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, on Saturday.
The talented prospect caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss his visit to the Michigan State-Western Michigan game.
"It was good, they really made things easy and laid out the red carpet by shuttling us to the game from parking, recruits had their own bathroom," Coleman said.
Jeremiah Coleman's Visit Plans
Does Coleman have visits planned to other schools?
"I'm still going on a couple more game day visits, but after those, I’m going to be waiting until after the season to see if I pick up any more offers and if so, how many more," he said. "Then from there I'll schedule official visits and start to decide where I want to go to college for the next 3-4 years."
The talented prospect would jump back into the Michigan State visit recap, as he added more to his thoughts.
"The environment was really good, fans were very supportive and engaged, it was just something I would want to be a part of."
This visit did a lot for the Spartans in his recruitment, as they look for what could be the most intriguing jump up in his recruitment thus far.
"This visit definitely boosted Msu up on my list, I enjoyed it, and I’m excited to see what the future holds," Coleman said.
