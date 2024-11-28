3 Players Who Can Elevate MSU Past Rutgers
The Michigan State Spartans will need their best performance of the season from all of their players when it takes on Rutgers with a trip to a Bowl game on the line. While the whole team needs to succeed, these three players could elevate the Spartans to victory.
QB Aidan Chiles
Quarterback Aidan Chiles has been the main guy for MSU this season, throwing the pigskin, and they are going to need him more than ever. As the leader of the team, the quarterback must find and execute throws to his wide receivers and be smart with the rushing game.
Chiles, in the win against Purdue, only had 15 completions in 31 attempts, something that MSU fans know he is more capable of. In the completions, Chiles threw for 159 yards and rushed for 26 in eight carries. MSU walked away with the win, but a less than 200-yard performance for Chiles against Rutgers may spell disaster.
Chiles has averaged 205.9 yards per game in the eleven that he has played. He is capable of throwing the football for 300-plus yards, as he did earlier this season, but it will be crucial for his receivers to make themselves open to land him successful pass attempts.
WR Montorie Foster Jr.
On the receiver side, MSU will look for Montorie Foster Jr to continue the success he had against Purdue, which landed him Player of the Game. The senior wide receiver is second on the team in reception yards behind Nick Marsh but has gotten the most completions out of the Spartans.
In the game against Purdue, Foster Jr had four receptions and one that landed MSU a touchdown. His leadership has shown on the MSU offense this season, but the Spartans will need him to take control of the opportunities to get a hold of the football.
RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
On the rushing portion of the game, MSU will need its team leader in rushing yards, Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, to have another outstanding performance running the football. Against Purdue, Lynch-Adams had 18 carries go for 85 yards. Lynch-Adams has also shown he can be a receiver when the team wants to do trick plays.
In what could be the final game of Lynch-Adams and Foster's senior season, they need to lay it all on the line and leave it all on the field against Rutgers.
