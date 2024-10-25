All-Time History Between Spartans and Wolverines
Throughout the college football season, every team highlights a few wins on their schedule.
Most of the time, these games come against top programs in the country, homecoming opponents and in-state rivalry matchups. For the Michigan State Spartans, all three of those listings match what they have upon them Saturday when they head to Ann Arbor to play the Michigan Wolverines.
The football rivalry between these Michigan institutions dates back to 1898. 126 years ago, they lined up across from one another, with the Wolverines prevailing at home with a shutout 39-0 victory over the Spartans. The schools took a few gap years before adding each other to the schedule again in 1902. However, the Spartans should have considered finding a different opponent that week, as they were clobbered 119-0.
With a few more gaps in between years between these schools, they finally started a consistent schedule back in 1910 and have played each other every season since. Throughout the 116 career matchups, the Spartans hold a record of 38-73-5. They have been very competitive in the last 10 meetings by splitting the games with the Wolverines, including some nail-biting victories as their previous three wins against Michigan have all come by 4 points or less.
The Spartans hope to produce lots of offensive production where the game is not close and comes down to the wire. Racking up points on the scoreboard has been difficult through this historic rivalry, as, throughout all the years, the Spartans have averaged 13 points per game when playing Michigan. The Spartans this season have scored an average of 21.
With a very anticipated game between these schools, as they both are sitting at 4-3 on the season, the Spartans hope to be victorious snap their two-game winless skid and start their own winning streak over their in-state rival. If Michigan State can do that, it may be the difference in pulling some in-state recruits. Creating an advantage for the Green and White not only for the season but for the possible future as well.
Saturday's game will kick off at 7:30 at Michigan Stadium. The Big House will be rocking with much on the line in this game.
