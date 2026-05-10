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Why Tyran Chappell Quietly Solid Portal Addition for MSU

Chappell was previously playing for Houston Christian for the last two years.
Jacob Cotsonika|
April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tyran Chappell (22) runs out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel for MSU's "Spring Showcase."
April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tyran Chappell (22) runs out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel for MSU's "Spring Showcase." | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

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Michigan State Spartans

Transfers from below the FBS level are easy to dismiss sometimes.

Michigan State has plenty of those transfers coming in this offseason. Tyran Chappell was one of them, as the cornerback quietly made his way to MSU from FCS-level Houston Christian.

MSU
Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

His decision to join the Spartans was overshadowed by the additions of UConn left tackle transfer Ben Murawski and Iowa punter transfer Rhys Dakin that same day. There is plenty of reason to be excited about Chappell's future with Michigan State, though.

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Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quickly Rising on Depth Chart

Chappell is also in a position to command some snaps next season already. New head coach Pat Fitzgerald has urged not to read too much into who was playing where during last month's "Spring Showcase," but I'm choosing to anyway.

If the lineups that day were any indication right now, Chappell is currently MSU's No. 3 cornerback. There is a relatively solid top two of Charles Brantley and Iowa State transfer Tre Bell, but Brantley was hurt this spring and couldn't play. Chappell was the guy who stepped in and filled that spot.

Tre Bell
Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates after the Cyclones defense recovers a fumble by the TCU Horned Frogs offense during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of the nice things about going through a coaching change is that the playing field mostly gets leveled out. There isn't time for team politics or outside forces to really corrupt the Spartans' depth chart in one spring.

Chappell being that high on the depth chart shows that he's been impressive during the spring. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat put him up there for a reason.

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Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Takeaways, Long Runway

Chappell has also produced. He intercepted four passes last season to tie for the lead in the Southland Conference as a redshirt freshman. Chappell also had 11 total passes defended. That got him first-team all-conference honors and a stellar defensive PFF grade of 86.2.

Again, this is just as a redshirt freshman. He still has three years of eligibility to get better. Chappell is the tallest corner on the roster at 6-foot-3 and 189 pounds.

Michigan State Spartans cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat observes drills during MSU's "Spring Showcase"
April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat observes drills during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Most corners are a few inches shorter at about 5-foot-11 or 6-foot-0 because that's about that sweet spot between height and quickness, but if the speed is good enough, that height can create an advantage for Chappell when it's time to contest a pass into a tight window or a 50-50 ball.

Chappell flew under the radar a bit, grading out at 1,695th overall in the transfer portal this cycle by On3. He has one less year of eligibility than an incoming freshman, but grabbing Chappell gets you more of a proven product with nearly as much time to improve him.

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Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

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