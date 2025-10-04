Spartan Nation

Who's In and Out for Michigan State-Nebraska

See which players are and aren't available for today's game between the Spartans and the Cornhuskers.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff waits for the snap during the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff waits for the snap during the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan State (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) and Nebraska (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) have both released their respective availability reports two hours ahead of kickoff in Lincoln, which is set for 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT on FS1.

See below all the players for both the Spartans and the Cornhuskers listed as either OUT or QUESTIONABLE for today's game.

Michigan State Spartans

Stanton Rami
Michigan State offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, right, and Gavin Broscious work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OUT

DB Caleb Gash (season)

DB Andrew Brinson IV (season)

OL Luka Vincic (season)

LB Brady Pretzlaff (season)

Jalen Satchel
Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Jalen Satchell (93) looks up at the clock towards the end of the third quarter the NCAA football game against Ohio State University at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Ohio State won 38-7. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OL Stanton Ramil

WR Alante Brown

K Tarik Ahmetbasic

LS Kaden Schickel

DL Jalen Satchell

Alante Brow
Michigan State's Alante Brown returns a punt for a big gain against Boston College during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

S Nikai Martinez

LB Marcellius Pulliam

DB Ade Willie

QUESTIONABLE

No players listed.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Malcolm Hartzog Jr.
Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) celebrates an interception with defensive back Marques Buford Jr. (3) during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

WR Janiran Bonner (season)

WR Demitrius Bell

DB Blye Hill (season)

RB Jamarion Parker

LB Trent Uhlir (season)

LB Gage Stenger (season)

DL Malcolm Simpson (season)

OL Julian Marks

OL Nolan Fennessy (season)

DL Tyson Terry

OL Gibson Pyle (season)

TE Mac Markway (season)

WR Jackson Carpenter

DL Conor Connealy

Matt Rhul
Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts after a call against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

QUESTIONABLE

DB Malcolm Hartzog Jr.

K Tristan Alvano

Instant Analysis

Wayne Matthews II
Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III, left, celebrates with Nikai Martinez after a tackle against Youngstown State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a few changes to the availability report for Michigan State following its game at USC two weeks ago and the bye week. Notably, linebacker Brady Pretzlaff is officially done for the season, and starting left tackle Stanton Ramil is set to miss roughly a month.

The Spartans will also be without starting safety Nikai Martinez, marking the third game of the year that he will miss. Also OUT are linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, who played a fair bit in that game against USC. Cornerback Ade Willie will also miss today's game; he's been MSU's third corner on the depth chart, behind Malcolm Bell and Joshua Eaton.

What's also notable is the omission of linebacker Wayne Matthews III, who suffered that scary-looking injury against the Trojans two weeks ago and had to be taken away in an ambulance. His being well enough to play is big news for the Spartans' linebacker depth, with Pretzlaff out for the remainder of the year and Pulliam out for at least this Saturday.

Ade Willi
Michigan State's CB Ade Willie, center, tackles Western Michigan's Devin Miles during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

