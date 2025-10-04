Who's In and Out for Michigan State-Nebraska
Michigan State (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) and Nebraska (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) have both released their respective availability reports two hours ahead of kickoff in Lincoln, which is set for 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT on FS1.
See below all the players for both the Spartans and the Cornhuskers listed as either OUT or QUESTIONABLE for today's game.
Michigan State Spartans
OUT
DB Caleb Gash (season)
DB Andrew Brinson IV (season)
OL Luka Vincic (season)
LB Brady Pretzlaff (season)
OL Stanton Ramil
WR Alante Brown
K Tarik Ahmetbasic
LS Kaden Schickel
DL Jalen Satchell
S Nikai Martinez
LB Marcellius Pulliam
DB Ade Willie
QUESTIONABLE
No players listed.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
WR Janiran Bonner (season)
WR Demitrius Bell
DB Blye Hill (season)
RB Jamarion Parker
LB Trent Uhlir (season)
LB Gage Stenger (season)
DL Malcolm Simpson (season)
OL Julian Marks
OL Nolan Fennessy (season)
DL Tyson Terry
OL Gibson Pyle (season)
TE Mac Markway (season)
WR Jackson Carpenter
DL Conor Connealy
QUESTIONABLE
DB Malcolm Hartzog Jr.
K Tristan Alvano
Instant Analysis
There are a few changes to the availability report for Michigan State following its game at USC two weeks ago and the bye week. Notably, linebacker Brady Pretzlaff is officially done for the season, and starting left tackle Stanton Ramil is set to miss roughly a month.
The Spartans will also be without starting safety Nikai Martinez, marking the third game of the year that he will miss. Also OUT are linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, who played a fair bit in that game against USC. Cornerback Ade Willie will also miss today's game; he's been MSU's third corner on the depth chart, behind Malcolm Bell and Joshua Eaton.
What's also notable is the omission of linebacker Wayne Matthews III, who suffered that scary-looking injury against the Trojans two weeks ago and had to be taken away in an ambulance. His being well enough to play is big news for the Spartans' linebacker depth, with Pretzlaff out for the remainder of the year and Pulliam out for at least this Saturday.
