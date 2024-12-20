BREAKING: Michigan State Lands Transfer DB From OVC
Michigan State has landed another defensive back through the transfer portal.
Former Eastern Illinois defensive back NiJhay Burt announced on social media on Friday that has committed to the Spartans. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Burt becomes the eight transfer to commit to Michigan State this month.
The veteran cornerback had a solid 2024 season, registering 64 tackles, 3.0 for loss, three interceptions, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a blocked kick in 12 games.
In his three seasons with the Panthers, Burt totaled 83 tackles four for losses, nine passes defensed, six interceptions, including a pick-six, a forced fumble and two blocked kicks in 31 games.
The 5-11, 185-pound cornerback hails from Homestead, Pennsylvania, where he played at Steel Valley High School.
The secondary was an area Michigan State needed to address after losing several defensive backs to the portal, including All-Big Ten honorable mention Charles Brantley.
Already, the Spartans have started to make up for the voids in the defensive backfield, as with the commitment of Burt, they have now landed two defensive backs from the portal.
Burt likely won't be a starter on Michigan State's defense, but his addition will give it depth, which was especially critical for its secondary this past season, as it had dealt with injuries early on.
The Spartans should still continue to address their secondary, as it is a unit that is in need of much improvement going into next season. Michigan State finished tied for last in the Big Ten in passes defensed with 24 and only came away with nine interceptions. It allowed 214.5 passing yards per game, which isn't a terrible mark, but there were a number of games where the Spartans were torched in the air.
Losing cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin was a big hit, but secondary coach Blue Adams has been able to carry the load, particularly when he was able to help the program make some crucial late class of 2025 signing moves.
Michigan State is steadily making progress in the transfer portal. To make up for its portal and graduation losses, though, it will need to remain aggressive.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.