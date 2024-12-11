BREAKING: Michigan State WR Montorie Foster Jr. Reveals Plan for Future
Michigan State's wide receiver room has already taken some big hits this season, and the loss of Montorie Foster Jr. certainly won't help.
Foster just played his last collegiate season and, as expected, is pursuing a career at the next level.
Foster revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday that he will declare for the NFL Draft.
The five-year Spartan comes off his best season with the Green and White, having recorded 588 yards and three touchdowns on 46 receptions while playing in all of Michigan State's 12 games.
Foster joined the Spartans as a three-star class of 2020 wide receiver from Lakewood, Ohio.
Should Foster find a home in the NFL, he would be the latest of several Spartan wide receivers from recent memory to have started a career at the next level, including his former teammates, Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and Keon Coleman.
It would add to the track record of Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, who has developed tremendous talent that has reached the next level and would only strengthen his pitch to recruits.
Foster has seen the highs and lows this program has experienced in the last five years. He believes there is much potential for Michigan State football going forward.
"I feel like the sky's the limit," Foster said just days before his final game with the Green and White. "I feel like the coaches that we have around here and the players, the talent, the young talent that we have around here, I feel like, is definitely the sky's the limit if they just put it all together."
