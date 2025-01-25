BREAKING: Spartans Land 2025 Three-Star OL From St. Mary's
The Michigan State Spartans have sealed the deal with another strong recruit from the state of Michigan as 2025 three-star offensive tackle Antonio Johnson has announced on social media on Friday that he has committed to the Spartans program.
Johnson is ranked 16th among all 2025 prospects in the state of Michigan and 74th overall amongst offensive linemen in his class, per 247Sports. He chose the Spartans over 15 other strong offers that he received over nearly the past three years.
Johnson is finishing his senior year at Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory, recently helping the Eaglets take home the Division II State Championship. He is the fourth player from St. Mary's to join the Spartans program, joining linebacker Charles White, tight end Jayden Savoury and, most recently, preferred walk-on running back Darrin Jones Jr., who committed one week ago.
Johnson followed suit and will be joining several of his high school teammates in East Lansing this upcoming fall.
Michigan State Spartans On SI's own Michael France spoke with St. Mary's recruiting coordinator, Greg Dixon, who explained the relationships that are building between the Spartans and their illustrious high school. Dixon mentioned Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith making the hometown recruiting a high priority.
"I just think this current staff is just really focused on taking care of home," Dixon told France. "That's one of the big things Coach Smith said to us is he wants to recruit Michigan and Ohio, take care of the backyard. He said just looking through he realized how much talent is here, he wanted to make sure he had a good footprint here. And I feel like that's been missing in our state with some of the universities, so it's been refreshing to see that type of effort and then the follow-through with this coaching staff."
The Spartans have made another statement by landing Johnson and have continued to strengthen several positions through the St. Mary's pipeline. He has a chance to be an immediate starter as soon as he gets to campus and will feel right at home with several familiar faces competing beside him.
