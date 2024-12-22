BREAKING: Spartans Land Another OL, DB From Transfer Portal
Michigan State is making a commitment to reload on offense this winter and spring.
The Spartans have their future at quarterback in Aidan Chiles and they want to strengthen their run game in 2024. In accomplishing that goal, they landed a big-time transfer name in Matt Gulbin out of Wake Forest, per his announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound guard started in every game for the Deacons in 2024 and was among the top 50 guards nationally with a 71.6 Pro Football Focus grade. He was third in the ACC. He was No. 50 in run blocking grade and he allowed just one sack all year.
He is arguably the biggest gem the Spartans have gotten so far. He is a big-time mover in the run game, something the Spartans sorely lacked in 2024 with one of the poorest rushing attacks in college football.
The Spartans get a protector for Chiles and an impact blocker on the ground. Huge move that fills major needs. Depth, too.
The Spartans also landed UConn defensive back Malcolm Bell on Sunday, as the defensive back also announced via X. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback is long and physical and a Canadian prospect. Bell was the No. 1 prospect from Quebec in the 2021 class, playing for Clarkson Football North. Bell is from Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.
At Connecticut, Bell played in nine games in 2024, notching 26 total tackles and three passes defended. In 2023, he played in all 12 games and started in seven. Bell had 28 total tackles, four pass break-ups, and a forced fumble.
In 2022, as a freshman, he played in all 12 games and made seven starts at cornerback. He had a career-best season, with 39 total tackles and six passes defended.
The Spartans are doing exactly what they need to do so far. They are filling positions and position groups that needed depth in 2024, specifically the offensive line and secondary in this case. They are not doing it recklessly, either. This staff is ensuring they are securing talent that fits what they see for this program, whether that is on the field characteristics like measurables and tools, scheme fit, and in the locker room.
Michigan State has cultivated a familial atmosphere under this new staff. They don't want to ruin that cohesion.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
