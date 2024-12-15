BREAKING: Spartans Land Two Transfer Targets at WR, OL
The Michigan State Spartans, as I reported, needed to get insurance for their biggest investment -- Aidan Chiles. Especially with a banged-up offensive line and a wide receiver room thinned by the transfer portal.
As I wrote previously:
The Spartans will need to shore up their wide receiver room, with Jaron Glover now committed to Mississippi State and Aziah Johnson and Jaelen Smith still in the portal. They need to get complimentary pieces to surround star freshman Nick Marsh.
This not only assists Marsh, but quarterback Aidan Chiles. Think about it like a franchise quarterback in the National Football League. You draft or sign pieces that can complement his ability. Chiles is the future of the Spartans -- but he needs weapons. At the same time, it will be crucial for Michigan State to get Chiles adequate protection in the portal.
The Spartans were thin on the offensive line and were ravaged by injuries throughout 2024. Chiles had little protection and the run game was stunted big-time. That can't happen again in 2025. Offensive line will be a huge priority.
Now it is Sunday and the Spartans have had a successful weekend. They nabbed Middle Tennessee wide receiver Omari Kelly, who played two seasons at Auburn. He had 869 receiving yards and 53 receptions in 2024. He was a highly-rated, 89-grade transfer prospect, per 247Sports.
Kelly announced his commitment on social media on Sunday.
A big one they landed was interior offensive lineman Luka Vincic, an Oregon State transfer. The connection between Jonathan Smith, Jim Michalczik, and Vincic was an obvious one. I named him a significant target to watch going into this weekend when he visited. This weekend has been a successful one for the Spartans.
Vincic also announced his commitment on social media on Sunday.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
