BREAKING: Time Announced for Michigan State-Rutgers
Michigan State has two games remaining on its schedule, both of which it will need to win to be granted bowl eligibility.
The Spartans will host Purdue and Rutgers, respectively. The game against Purdue will be played Friday, with the Rutgers game set for Saturday, Nov. 30.
On Monday, the Big Ten announced Michigan State's meeting with Rutgers is set for 3:30 p.m. It will be the Spartans' final regular season game, as well as their Senior Day.
Michigan State last faced the Scarlet Knights last season when the Spartans fell in inexcusable fashion, blowing a 24-6 lead by allowing three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
This year's contest could have very high stakes. If Michigan State wins its game against Purdue on Friday, all it will need to do end its two-year bowl drought is defeat Rutgers. It won't be easy, as the Scarlet Knights have made a late-season push, now standing at 6-4 with a bowl game already locked up.
Smith: "OK, well, let me say first, congrats to Illinois. Played really well, executed well. It's a good football team. Played a brand of ball that is tough to come back for and the way we were executing. A lot of it boils down to, I think, the difference on third down, the quality of play they had, lack of -- I'm staring at a number; we were 2-of-15. That's the difference in the game. I do think I'll give them some credit, too, on their punt returners. We knew that guy was a good player coming into this thing, but we had a few of them get out on us, and that hidden yardage, I think was the difference in the game as well. So, congrats to them. We got some things on a short week we got to do better, and keep working. We got a lot still to play for with two. But we got a disappointed group in that locker room right now."
Michigan State will return home for both of its final two games of the regular season, starting with a matchup against Purdue on Friday.
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
