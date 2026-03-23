Dan Hurley Still Coaching UConn, Not Lakers, in Part Thanks to Tom Izzo’s Friendly Advice

Two of the most recognizable college coaches will face off when No. 3 Michigan State takes on No. 2 UConn in the Sweet 16 on Friday night: Tom Izzo vs. Dan Hurley.

Both Izzo and Hurley have become so engrained in their respective schools’ histories that it’s difficult to think of the Spartans or the Huskies without also thinking of the men at the helm of those basketball programs. Izzo, who’s leading Michigan State in its record 28th straight NCAA tournament run, boasts an 11-5 record in the Sweet 16; Hurley, whose Huskies have been more hit-or-miss in March Madness, won back-to-back championships in ‘23 and ‘24. In addition, this marks his third Sweet 16 berth, and the last two times he reached this stage he ended up taking home the national title.

This weekend’s Michigan State-UConn showdown will pit Izzo and Hurley against each other as enemies on the court, but the two share a familiar history as friends.

Back when Hurley was mulling over the Lakers job in 2024, the Huskies coach leaned on Izzo for some career advice.

“I told him to seriously look at it because I could see where college basketball was going,” Izzo told The Associated Press on Monday. “But I said, I would hate to lose him because I think he's all that is right about college basketball. He cares about the kids. He cares about the game. He has to care about the game because of his dad.”

Hurley notably turned down a six-year, $70 million deal to coach LeBron James and the Lakers, choosing to remain in Storrs for less money. Like Hurley, Izzo also turned down the opportunity to coach in the NBA, including rejecting the Cavaliers in 2010 and Hawks in ‘00.

What Dan Hurley said about Tom Izzo before UConn vs. Michigan State

Hurley clearly holds a great deal of respect for his Sweet 16 adversary and had nothing but nice things to say about Izzo ahead of Friday’s game.

“You talk about an honor, to share the sideline with one of the greatest coaches [in the sport], and one of the most real coaches,” Hurley said about facing Izzo. “Not a phony in any way; what you see is what you get, and he's one of the greatest to ever do it. He's always been my most respected coach that I've always tried to model myself after at the college level. I love Coach Izzo.”

Hurley and Izzo have met on the court just once officially, during the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas in 2021; Michigan State staged a late-game comeback and won 64-60. This time around, there will be much higher stakes with an Elite Eight berth on the line.

Even as both old school-style coaches gear up for what should be a stellar tournament showdown, the mutual respect and admiration remains.

“You got to love his passion,” Izzo said of Hurley after an exhibition game in October 2025. “What you got to understand about guys like that is players still want to play for him. So what goes on behind the scenes has got to be pretty awesome... I mean, I think he coaches them hard and he loves them hard. That’s a hell of a feat, man. If you can coach them hard and love them hard, I think you’ve really got something special.”

Tip-off for Michigan State-UConn is 9:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Washington D.C.

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