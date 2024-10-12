Can Michigan State Take Advantage of Favorable Second-Half Slate?
Michigan State’s bye week will soon come to an end and the Spartans will prepare to face Iowa at home next weekend.
The Spartans had a productive start to the season, jumping out to a 3-0 start in a season where many college football experts did not believe they would do well. Coach Jonathan Smith’s first season at the helm started differently than many expected.
However, that has changed over the last few weeks, as things began going as expected over the last three weeks. The Spartans have lost their last three games in a row, starting with a narrow loss to Boston College on the road, while the Spartans were missing some of their best players.
The Boston College loss was followed by losses to two of the best teams in the country, Ohio State and Oregon. No one realistically expected Michigan State to beat either of those teams but Smith undoubtedly hoped the two games would have been more competitive.
Nevertheless, the Spartans return from their bye week, with four of their last six games being played in East Lansing. However, three of their last six games are against teams that are currently ranked in the top 25. Still, many of the teams remaining on Michigan State’s schedule are beatable, giving the Spartans an opportunity to finish the season strong.
After facing Iowa after their bye week, the Spartans travel to Ann Arbor to face Michigan. Then, they play Indiana, Illinois, Purdue and Rutgers. Iowa and Michigan will more than likely be the most challenging two teams Michigan State faces for the rest of the season. They only need three more wins to be eligible for a bowl game invitation.
Indiana and Illinois will be difficult games but Michigan State must find a way to win at least one of them. Considering their win over Maryland and their near-win over Boston College on the road, beating Indiana, or Illinois is not out of the question. The Spartans then finish their season with two consecutive home games against Purdue and Rutgers.
If Michigan State can beat either Indiana or Illinois, they will enter their last two games of the season needing to win both games to reach the necessary six wins for a bowl game invitation. If this is the situation they find themselves in, it would give Smith a wonderful opportunity to end his first season on a high note.
