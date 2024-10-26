Comparing Spartans and Wolverines Specialists
Saturday's game has much anticipation for the entire state of Michigan. With this deep rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan, a rather even matchup coming into the game, the special teams performances on both teams may be the difference between winning and losing this game.
Having a perfect snap from the long snapper, important field-flipping punts, and explosive returns are just a few of the more important things fans should watch in this matchup. There is a chunk of football fans that believe that special teams come down to whether the kicker can make it in between the field goal post or not, but realistically there is so much more in the special teams phase.
For the Spartans fans looking forward to the big rivalry game, there should be a confidence boost when reflecting on what Michigan State has to offer when it comes down to special teams plays on Saturday. The Spartans have one of the top kicker and punter combos in the Big Ten with Jonathan Kim and Ryan Eckley. Kim is coming off a great performance from the last game and is kicking at a 93 percent field goal rate.
Eckley continues to boom long punts and flip the field when the offense struggles as he is averaging almost 48 yards per punt. Kim has also done most of the kickoffs and has already provided 19 touchbacks on the season.
Michigan State is looking to improve on its return game and Saturday night would be a great opportunity for that to happen. They have only attempted to return six kickoffs this season with their long return coming from Alante Brown at 33 yards. Montorie Foster Jr. has shown promise in the punt return game with his limited attempts as he did break one for 24 yards.
All returns are looking for a big play on Saturday to help the Spartans.
For the Wolverines, their punter Tommy Doman has not shown as impressive leg power as Eckley, but he has forced a good amount of fair catches with his hang time and placement. Michigan has given up a blocked punt, so the Spartans may be coming after it Saturday. Wolverines kicker Dominic Zvada has had a great season, going 8-9 on field goals, including a perfect 4-4 on kicks 50 yards or longer.
With eight different Michigan players with returns this season the Spartans look to take advantage of defensive special teams plays and offensive to both prevent and enhance points on the scoreboard Saturday.
