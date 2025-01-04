Crystal Ball Favoring Spartans For Transfer WR
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to load up on wide receivers for the 2025 season. With Jaron Glover, Aziah Johnson and Jaelen Smith leaving in the portal, it is more than a want. It's a need. With the future at quarterback secured in Aidan Chiles, now Jonathan Smith must build around his gunslinger.
The Spartans already added Mid-American Conference superstar Chrishon McCray and Middle Tennessee State's Omari Kelly, and now it looks like they will get another in Central Michigan wide receiver Evan Boyd.
Boyd is visited Michigan State and now insiders are predicting the Spartans for Boyd. He wouldn't have to travel far, as East Lansing is roughly just an hour's drive from Mount Pleasant.
Boyd would also be home. He attended East Lansing High School and played for former Spartans quarterback Bill Feraco, one of the best head coaches in Michigan high school football history. Boyd helped lead Feraco's Trojans to three state playoff berths and was named all-state twice.
He caught 61 passes as a senior for 994 yards and six touchdowns. He was a three-star by 247Sports when he came out of prep ball. He had notable offers from Eastern Michigan and Navy.
At Central Michigan, Boyd saw some action as a redshirt, appearing in four games but maintained redshirt status. This past season, he was leading the team in receptions (21) and receiving yards (302) through eight games before he fell to an injury.
The rising redshirt sophomore has a good frame at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds. If he commits, it would be interesting to see how far he can get in Brian Lindgren's system under Courtney Hawkins' tutelage.
247Sports insiders have projected Michigan State to land Boyd. The Spartans' targeting of Boyd continues to match what Smith said on early signing day about maintaining a balanced roster with recruits and transfers in the wake of player departures.
"I think philosophically, just where this landscape continues to go, it's probably going to be closer to this 50/50 mark [half recruits, half transfers]," Smith said. "I think we're going to -- early on, still like the idea of majority of high school and you supplement through the portal, but just as this landscape and with so much movement and player freedom to move, I think -- and again, we're not going to just [say] we have to get to 50/50 -- but I just think that might be a reality."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
