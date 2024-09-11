Desperate Michigan Fans Clamoring For MSU Football's Success Reach New Low
The Michigan State Spartans are 2-0 to begin the 2024 season. Their rival, the Michigan Wolverines, are 1-1. Michigan's three-year run of Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff success might just be over.
The Wolverines offense, led by Davis Warren, has been anemic. Gone are the halcyon days of JJ McCarthy, who might have been the best quarterback in Michigan history. Blake Corum, who was the workhorse running back for the Wolverines, is long gone. So is the run game.
Donovan Edwards has looked lost without Corum setting up the home run ball Edwards could provide. The playcalling and coaching has been lackluster, too. The Wolverines just can't seem to adjust. It came to a head against the now No. 2-ranked Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon.
The Longhorns outclassed Michigan in every phase of the game, cruising to a 31-12 victory in the Big House. Again, the problems with Michigan were apparent from the season opener against Fresno State. They are not all due to Warren's struggles.
Chris Breiler of Sports Illustrated's Michigan On SI was blunt about the issue.
"The reality is that the Michigan offense is struggling as a whole in essentially every area," Breiler wrote. "The offensive line is still very much a work in progress, there's no marquee wide receiver who's a gamechanger at that position, and the rushing attack -- something that is supposed to be Michigan's bread and butter -- was nearly non-existent on Saturday. I'm not sure how a change at quarterback solves any of those issues moving forward."
One Wolverines fan was so distraught they went as far as to ask for help from the Spartans on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren. And star freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh. This is mere months removed from a national championship, mind you.
The Spartans are on the upswing, that is for sure. Smith and Co. are proving to be formidable on the recruiting trail and the football field. The Maryland win this past Saturday was only an example of this team's resilience and grit. Just what Smith discussed at Big Ten Media Days.
The Spartans are hot. The Wolverines are not. Things could get interesting come the Oct. 26 clash.
