Despite Loss, Spartan Captain Keeps the Faith
The Michigan State Spartans (4-4) could not come out with the road victory on Saturday night against in-state rival, Michigan Wolverines (5-3) but had a career-high performance from their captain running back Nate Carter.
Like many Spartans, he feels this game should have gone the other way.
Carter spoke to the media following the loss and kept faith and confidence in his group going forward after suffering the most devastating loss of the season.
"I think more than ever, we're going to be more focused and locked in," Carter said. "We believe we should have won this game and I think everyone in the locker room knows that we probably should have won this game. There was no doubt in our mind coming into this game that we should have won and there's no doubt in our minds that every single game after this is not a winnable game. So, we have to continue to work, we have to continue to grind, we have to continue to do all that we can do so we can finish every single game out with a W, to end out this season the way that we want to."
Despite falling short on the scoreboard, the Spartans ran the ball exceptionally well for the second week in a row. Carter was the star against the Wolverines, leading multiple offensive categories.
The junior back caught two passes for 56 yards and rushed for 118 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Carter's best performance in a Spartan jersey since transferring from UConn two seasons ago.
It was the second straight game the Spartans rushed for over 150 yards and completely dominated the ground game over two talented rush defenses. Carter gave his thoughts on the positives he can take from another successful night running the football.
"It's really encouraging and what we can see is we have so much potential," Carter said. "We keep saying this week in and week out, and we're going to improve. We're on a constant improvement, that's what coach Smith always talks about is making sure that every single day, every single week, we're looking at the film and we're saying, 'OK, how can we improve, how can we improve in the run game, overall as an offense, in the passing game, how can we improve overall as a team?' So, each and every day, we have to work on that constant level of improvement in order for us to win these close, tight games going forward."
The Spartans will look to keep the rush attack potent as they will face one of the Big Ten's best this Saturday against the Indiana Hoosiers (8-0). They will face the best run-stopping defense in the conference, allowing an average of 86.1 rush yards per game.
