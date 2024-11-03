EXCLUSIVE: MSU Target, Ohio DB Looking For Offer
The Michigan State Spartans had another host of recruits in attendance for the Indiana game, which did not turn out in the Green and White's favor. Some of them were commits, others had offers and others are to be offered soon. For some, the Spartans are waiting a little longer to get a closer look.
The interest might be there, but they still want more film to explore, or even wait until camp season to get hands-on work with a player. Several commits in this 2025 class were late offers because of the latter -- they received offers post-camp and were committed within the following weeks.
That could be the case with 2026 St. Edward cornerback Makhi Boone. The Lakewood, Ohio, native is 6-foot and 170 pounds and his tape exhibits plenty of ball skills and athleticism. The Spartans are interested, but they want to see more, Boone said.
"They were saying they want me to get up to a camp," Boone said. "After this season, come up to a camp, [so they can] see me run. They want to see my 40 [yard dash], and that was really just it. I have so much interceptions and stuff, they really wanna see me come to a camp, you know, and ball out there."
Boone said he has a good feeling about getting an offer, but he just wants to continue on the grind and maintain his output. Boone has the right look for a Demetrice Martin cornerback. The prospect said he likes Martin and how he develops his players and interacts with them.
"He actually knows what he's talking about and he gives really good advice," Boone said. "He's a really good coach, and you can see it through the players he develops. Which shows that he cares about his team, his players, and that's somebody I would want to be around."
Boone does not have an offer yet. He has received plenty of interest from schools, however, such as Illinois. He has a plethora of teammates getting interest and offers, but that isn't phasing him. He is maintaining his game and putting in the work.
"Not everybody's the same," he said. "I ain't get one yet, but I know that sooner or later it will come in and you just got to trust the process and wait. Never rush things, and you know, do your assignment and make plays and they will start coming. Don't get down, keep working, and eventually, they will come, not everybody's come at the same time. Yours will come when yours will come."
I expect Boone to get offers by the end of this season, or just after, with a full seasons-worth of tape. When the big satellite camps and school-specific camps start this spring, he will likely turn some heads, too. That could be the ticket to offers.
As one of the best high school coaches in Michigan and a bona fide Division I college football talent developer once told me, it's all about competing. Whether that is at camps, on the field, or in practice. Keep an eye on Boone.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
