EXCLUSIVE: Competing Is Everything For Roseville's Vernard Snowden

Roseville High School head coach Vernard Snowden has sent numerous players to the Big Ten and Mid-American conferences, among many others. He knows plenty about making it to the college level.
The Wayne State National College 2-Day Showcase began on Wednesday. Snowden, along with more than a dozen of his players, is attending the event with one thought in mind.
"Competing," Snowden told Spartan Nation. "That's our culture, it's to compete, so, just going out there and competing against other guys across not just the state, but the country, in front of [all] of the college coaches that are gonna be there. So definitely, the attribute of competing.
" ... We don't prepare for showcases, [the players] just do what they do, they had a good offseason, we don't prepare them for a showcase, they just get out there and compete."
Snowden said that for the fringe players that have FCS or Division II offers but are looking to break out and receive Power Four or Group of Five recognition, the approach is simple.
"Compete," he said. "At the end of the day, they go out and compete because ... just about every college in the country is going to be there, and if you can compete against a guy who is a four- or five-star with X amount of Division I offers, and you compete against that individual, that can show the college coaches a little more ability that you have. We do tell [our players] just to compete, just stand out amongst the rest, right, whenever the opportunities come, get your reps, and just compete."
Top Michigan State 2025 target Desmond Straughton has been at the event.
The showcase is two days long and will take place in front of 60-plus college coaches across different levels of college football. Michigan State and Michigan will be in attendance, along with fellow Big Ten schools like Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, and Penn State, among others. SEC schools like Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Missouri will be there.
In-state Division II powerhouses Ferris State and Grand Valley will be among the non-Division I schools.
The first day will consist of testing -- the 40-yard dash, shuttle drills -- and measurements gauging the height and weight of the players. Day 2 is the day when players can really make their name known in position drills and one-on-ones.
In other words -- compete.
