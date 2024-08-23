Former All-Big Ten LB's Leadership Still Inspires MSU Football
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Joe Bachie was part of a lineage of great Michigan State linebackers who were also great leaders under former head coach Mark Dantonio. It began with Greg Jones (a two-time captain), continued with Max Bullough (another two-time captain), and from Bullough, it went to younger brother Riley Bullough, who was a captain in 2016.
Bachie himself was a two-time captain -- in 2018 and 2019. His impact as a leader is still felt.
Spartans sixth-year defensive lineman Maverick Hansen was recently named as one of the five captains for the upcoming season, alongside quarterback Aidan Chiles, running back Nate Carter, linebacker Jordan Turner, and center Tanner Miller.
Hansen told reporters on Thursday that his inspiration as a leader was Bachie, whom he played with for one season in 2019 as a redshirt.
"[Bachie's] voice mattered," Hansen said. "He wasn't always the loudest, but when he did speak, everyone listened. Young guys or old guys, everybody listened to him. What he said mattered and the way he carried himself and everything, he didn't do the wrong things he was doing the right things. He worked super hard, he was always the hardest worker on the field and that's truly what I try to implement.
"I'm a lot bigger than him, so I might not be able to speak after I just ran five, maybe six snaps. ... I try to implement him because he's such a great dude and leader, very hardworking."
Bachie burst onto the scene in 2017 as a sophomore. The iconography of Bachie's performance against Michigan (in the Big House) -- 10 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and an interception amidst a monsoon lingers in this reporter's mind. Bachie earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors for that performance (among Pro Football Focus and Big Ten Team of the Week honors).
The performance might have been the catalyst for Bachie's impact at Michigan State. It elevated him from filling the shows of a Bullough (Spartans royalty) to surpassing.
Bachie's drive and competitive football player spirit helped lead the Spartans to a surprise 10-3 record on the season, team most valuable player honors and a memorable defense that played a big part in bumping off a dominant No. 7-ranked Penn State team in what was another memorable contest in adverse conditions (though within the confines of Spartan Stadium).
Bachie earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018 and third-team recognition in 2017 and 2019. He now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.
