Former Michigan State C Makes Baltimore Ravens' Roster
Tuesday was roster cut-down day across the NFL, as all 32 teams reduced their rosters to 53 players.
Many Michigan State Spartans found themselves on NFL teams’ active rosters. Some players, including quarterback Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons, were never in danger of being cut.
However, some players found themselves on roster bubbles or were not guaranteed spots. Linebacker Ben VanSumeren made the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster after spending his rookie season on the practice squad.
Center Nick Samac, who the Baltimore Ravens drafted in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, was also among the Spartans who made 53-man rosters. Samac started 32 games at center for the Spartans from 2019 to 2023.
During the Spartans’ tumultuous 2023 season, Samac relished the opportunity to lead the players through the year.
“It was awesome,” Samac told me at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. “I loved the challenge, and I think it’s going to prepare me for the things that I go through in the future. This is not going to be an easy process, and I’m aware of that. So, all the adversity I went through is for the better.”
It turned out to be for the better, as Samac will likely serve as Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum's backup center.
Throughout most of his Spartan career, Samac learned under then-Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator Chris Kapilovic, who is now at Alabama.
Samac told me the most important thing he learned from Kapilovic that he plans to carry to the NFL.
“Probably just to stay in my playbook,” he said. “He went over our playbook with us countless times, showing me the right ways to study film, being a student of the game. So, I would say that is the biggest thing.”
Samac said he had the opportunity to meet Jonathan Smith before he left East Lansing.
“I met with them the day before I left,” he said. “I got to shake his hand. Great coaching staff; I’m excited to go back and see all of them again and have some great conversations with them.”
So, is Michigan State in good hands with Smith?
“Absolutely,” Samac said. “I’m excited to see what they do this year. I think they’re going to be a great team, and they’re going to shock a lot of people this year.”
Spartan Nation will be cheering on Samac with the Ravens, just as Samac will be cheering on the Spartans from Baltimore.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.