Veteran Chargers Center Bradley Bozeman Announces Retirement

Veteran offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL.

Bozeman, 31, has played eight years in the NFL, most recently with the Chargers for the 2024 and ‘25 seasons. He appeared in 33 games for L.A., starting all of them. Prior to his stint with the Chargers, Bozeman was the Ravens' sixth-round pick out of Alabama in 2018. He spent four years in Baltimore before joining the Panthers for the 2022 and ‘23 seasons.

Bozeman played in 129 regular-season games in his career and also made six appearances in the playoffs.

In a post on Instagram, Bozeman wrote, “After 8 seasons in the NFL, I’m ready for my next chapter. This game has given me so much—lessons, lifelong friendships, and memories my family will carry forever. I’ve poured everything I had into this journey, and I walk away grateful and proud.

“Thank you to every teammate, coach, and fan I was blessed to cross paths with along the way. Thank you to my amazing family who supported me every step of this journey, to my three amazing kids—Brody, Bailey, and Boone—who made every sacrifice worth it, and especially to my unbelievable wife, my ride or die from the very beginning. I couldn’t have done any of this without you!”

Prior to his career in the NFL, Bozeman was a two-time national champion at Alabama, where he appeared in 52 games from 2014 to ‘17.

