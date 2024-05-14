Former Michigan State CB Eddie Pleasant III Chooses Buffalo
After entering the transfer portal on April 17, former Michigan State defensive back Eddie Pleasant III has committed to play for the University of Buffalo. He announced the decision on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Pleasant spent one season at Michigan State. He was part of the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot, 177-pound cornerback had yet to see the field as a Spartan, as he redshirted in 2023.
According to 247Sports, Pleasant was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and the 110-rated cornerback in his class.
Pleasant wasn't the only Spartan cornerback to enter the portal, as senior Marqui Lowery Jr. also entered the portal the day after Pleasant did.
Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin will, however, return sophomore cornerback Chance Rucker in 2024, as he gained valuable starting experience as a true freshman in 2023. Veteran Dillon Tatum has experience at the cornerback position but moved around the defensive backfield this spring.
The other cornerbacks on the roster, such as Caleb Coley, Ade Willie, Jaylen Thompson and others, are also working to crack the rotation and step onto the field.
With the cornerbacks already on the roster, as well as the transfers like Lejond Cavazos from North Carolina and Ed Woods from Arizona State, there wasn't enough room for Pleasant to have a spot on the depth chart.
The Spartans were also in pursuit of a cornerback during the winter transfer portal window. They almost signed former North Carolina and Texas A&M cornerback Tony Grimes before that eventually fell through due to an academic holdup. Michigan State will continue its pursuit in the portal this spring and also heading into the summer.
At Buffalo, Pleasant should have a much bigger role for its secondary as first-year head coach Pete Lembo tries to rebuild that secondary room after losing quality players like Caleb Offord and D'Andre Greeley to the transfer portal.
